ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 6-16-31-36-44

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 2-9-15-22-33

Sat. Lotto: 9-13-16-31-40-42

Extra shot: 23

Jackpot: $10 million

Pick 3 Midday: 5-8-4

Pick 3 Evening: 0-0-2

Pick 4 Midday: 2-7-2-8

Pick 4 Evening: 9-0-2-8

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 2-10-12-46-48 Lucky Ball: 12

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 2-10-13-37-50

Star ball: 2  All Star bonus: 4

Jackpot: $2.95 million

Pick Three Midday: 2-4-6

Pick Three Evening: 1-4-4

Pick Four Midday: 7-4-2-5

Pick Four Evening: 7-4-8-7

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 16-33-51-54-67

Mega Ball: 20 Megaplier: 4

Jackpot: $50 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 2-17-20-38-39

Powerball: 20 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $74 million

