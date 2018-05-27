Subscribe for 17¢ / day

MEGA MILLIONS

Friday: 11-14-51-64-68

Mega Ball: 25 Megaplier: 4

Estimated jackpot: $84 million

POWERBALL:

Saturday: 1-21-31-45-49

Powerball: 21 Power Play: 2

Estimated jackpot: $60 million

ILLINOIS ONLY

Saturday lotto: 4-13-20-24-37-44 Extra shot: 3

Estimated jackpot: $ 2.5 million

Sun. Lucky Day Lotto: midday: 21-26-35-37-45

Sun. Lucky Day Lotto: evening: 10-11-26-27-45

Estimated jackpot: $300,000

Sun. Pick 3 midday: 1-7-9 0

Sun. Pick 3 evening: 2-3-8 5

Sun. Pick 4 midday: 1-0-8-5 3

Sun. Pick 4 evening: 0-1-9-4 2

IOWA ONLY

Sun. Pick 3 Midday: 8-2-8

Sun. Pick 3 evening: not available

Sun. Pick 4 Midday: 4-2-7-7

Sun. Pick 4 evening: not available

