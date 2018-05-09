Subscribe for 17¢ / day

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 8-10-16-34-41

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 13-21-28-31-43

Mon. Lotto: 6-27-32-41-44-52

Extra shot: 18

Jackpot: $13.25 million

Pick 3 Midday: 4-2-7

Pick 3 Evening: 2-4-7

Pick 4 Midday: 6-5-9-0

Pick 4 Evening: 3-8-1-4

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Mon. drawing: 2-5-6-15-40 Lucky Ball: 16

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 2-10-28-36-45

Star ball: 2  All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $2 million

Pick Three Midday: 9-4-0

Pick Three Evening: 6-5-4

Pick Four Midday: 4-6-4-5

Pick Four Evening: 0-9-6-7

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tues. drawing: 8-15-39-64-67

Mega Ball: 13 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $45 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 11-16-38-50-69

Powerball: 19 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $233 million

