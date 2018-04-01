Subscribe for 33¢ / day

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday8-10-30-31-33

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 6-18-29-34-37

Mon. Lotto: 10-13-23-27-43-51

Extra shot: 15

Jackpot: $9.5 million

Pick 3 Midday3-6-8

Pick 3 Evening: 9-0-7

Pick 4 Midday7-7-6-1

Pick 4 Evening: 3-6-5-6

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Mon. drawing: 2-6-11-32-33 Lucky Ball: 4

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 16-22-28-30-34

Star ball: 2 All Star bonus: 3

Jackpot: $2.78 million

Pick Three Midday: 8-0-6

Pick Three Evening: 5-5-0

Pick Four Midday: 9-8-8-5

Pick Four Evening: 6-2-8-2

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 11-28-31-46-59

Mega Ball: 1 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $40 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 8-24-52-55-61

Powerball: 21 Power Play: 3

Jackpot: $60 million

