ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 8-24-34-37-39

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 1-3-16-24-43

Thurs. Lotto: 2-7-23-31-32-37

Extra shot: 10

Jackpot: $11.25 million

Pick 3 Midday: 2-2-4

Pick 3 Evening: 8-6-3

Pick 4 Midday: 1-5-5-7

Pick 4 Evening: 5-8-9-2

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 16-19-35-43-48 Lucky Ball: 9

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 8-11-27-30-47

Star ball: 9 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $3.61 million

Pick Three Midday: 3-9-8

Pick Three Evening: 1-0-6

Pick Four Midday: 5-2-9-2

Pick Four Evening: 2-1-7-7

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 1-15-18-32-45

Mega Ball: 4 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $80 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 9-10-12-17-23

Powerball: 9 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $142 million

