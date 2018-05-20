Subscribe for 17¢ / day

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 4-6-8-11-44

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 4-11-15-17-45

Mon. Lotto: 1-11-12-16-50-52

Extra shot: 14

Jackpot: $14.5 million

Pick 3 Midday: 6-9-5

Pick 3 Evening: 6-9-5

Pick 4 Midday: 8-8-0-9

Pick 4 Evening: 3-7-0-0

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life 

Mon. drawing: 4-12-31-45-48  Lucky Ball: 7

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 4-8-17-25-31

Star ball: 10 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $2.74 million

Pick Three Midday: 9-4-7

Pick Three Evening: 3-4-0

Pick Four Midday: 3-4-2-9

Pick Four Evening: 2-8-4-7

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 9-26-53-64-66

Mega Ball: 11 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $60 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 3-6-9-17-56

Powerball: 25 Power Play: 3

Jackpot: $40 million

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments