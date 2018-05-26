Subscribe for 17¢ / day

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 3-25-33-38-45

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 2-16-23-31-38

Sat. Lotto: 4-13-20-24-37-44

Extra shot: 3

Jackpot: $2.5 million

Pick 3 Midday: 8-5-8

Pick 3 Evening: 6-5-1

Pick 4 Midday: 4-8-4-2

Pick 4 Evening: 3-2-2-2

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 18-32-38-39-48 Lucky Ball: 12

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 23-30-31-38-39

Star ball: 10 All Star bonus: 3

Jackpot: $2.9 million

Pick Three Midday: 8-7-6

Pick Three Evening: not available

Pick Four Midday: 1-4-2-0

Pick Four Evening: not available

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 11-14-51-64-68

Mega Ball: 25 Megaplier: 4

Jackpot: $84 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 1-21-31-45-49

Powerball: 21 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $50 million

