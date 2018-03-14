Subscribe for 33¢ / day

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 9-12-18-22-37

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 10-25-39-43-44

Mon. Lotto: 7-8-11-21-22-34

Extra shot: 7

Jackpot: $7.25 million

Pick 3 Midday: 3-0-5

Pick 3 Evening: 2-2-7

Pick 4 Midday: 3-4-4-5

Pick 4 Evening: 5-1-0-1

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Mon. drawing: 1-8-20-44-45 Lucky Ball: 15

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 8-21-38-50-51

Star ball: 4  All star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $22.8 million

Pick Three Midday: 2-3-5

Pick Three Evening: 5-5-4

Pick Four Midday: 0-8-6-1

Pick Four Evening: 6-7-1-4

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tues. drawing: 6-30-58-60-61

Mega Ball: 17 Megaplier: 5

Jackpot: $345 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 6-12-24-41-68

Powerball: 9 Power Play: 3

Jackpot: $420 million

