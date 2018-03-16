Subscribe for 33¢ / day

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 1-21-24-29-31

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 2-19-38-42-43

Thurs. Lotto: 6-21-26-33-40-49

Extra shot: 8

Jackpot: $7.5 million

Pick 3 Midday: 0-2-5

Pick 3 Evening: 0-5-3

Pick 4 Midday: 5-1-8-6

Pick 4 Evening: 2-6-1-2

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 10-16-17-40-47 Lucky Ball: 5

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 8-21-38-50-51

Star ball: 4 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $2 million

Pick Three Midday: 3-0-6

Pick Three Evening: 0-1-6

Pick Four Midday: 6-4-9-2

Pick Four Evening: 8-2-6-6

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 1-13-26-33-52

Mega Ball: 11 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $345 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 6-12-24-41-68

Powerball: 9 Power Play: 3

Jackpot: $455 million

