ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 1-24-27-33-38

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 3-4-10-24-30

Mon. Lotto: 2-13-14-15-28-39

Extra shot: 14

Jackpot: $12.5 million

Pick 3 Midday: 0-5-4

Pick 3 Evening: 0-9-2

Pick 4 Midday: 3-6-3-7

Pick 4 Evening: 0-3-1-6

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Mon. drawing: 1-10-13-16-21 Lucky Ball: 17

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: not available

Jackpot: $4.13 million

Pick Three Midday: 6-8-1

Pick Three Evening: not available

Pick Four Midday: 1-0-0-6

Pick Four Evening: not available

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tues. drawing: 2-7-20-55-70

Mega Ball: 1 Megaplier: 4

Jackpot: $143 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 5-14-31-40-50

Powerball: 6 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $195 million

