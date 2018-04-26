Subscribe for 33¢ / day

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 6-19-20-27-31

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 5-11-14-37-41

Thurs. Lotto: 10-27-28-39-42-52

Extra shot: 1

Jackpot: $12 million

Pick 3 Midday: 7-2-5

Pick 3 Evening: 1-2-5

Pick 4 Midday: 0-7-2-7

Pick 4 Evening: 0-4-2-9

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 20-21-27-29-30 Lucky Ball: 17

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 7-22-27-35-47

Star ball: 4 All Star bonus: 5

Jackpot: $3.96 million

Pick Three Midday: 6-2-4

Pick Three Evening: 4-1-5

Pick Four Midday: 8-1-5-9

Pick Four Evening: 4-0-9-9

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tues. drawing: 3-19-31-32-48

Mega Ball: 10 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $111 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 17-18-39-56-64

Powerball: 12 Power Play: 3

Jackpot: $177 million

