ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 6-10-17-31-45

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 4-22-28-30-32

Sat. Lotto: 12-16-21-24-31-51

Extra shot: 8

Jackpot: $12.25 million

Pick 3 Midday: 3-9-8

Pick 3 Evening: 1-6-4

Pick 4 Midday: 5-8-0-1

Pick 4 Evening: 0-0-5-6

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 20-21-27-29-30 Lucky Ball: 17

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: not available

Jackpot: $3.96 million

Pick Three Midday: 4-3-6

Pick Three Evening: not available

Pick Four Midday: 4-9-6-0

Pick Four Evening: not available

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 2-29-38-63-66

Mega Ball: 11 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $126 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 20-22-28-45-50

Powerball: 8 Power Play: 5

Jackpot: $177 million

