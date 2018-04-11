Subscribe for 33¢ / day

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 17-19-29-32-40

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 3-4-5-18-21

Thurs. Lotto: 1-8-25-29-31-46

Jackpot: $10.25 million

Pick 3 Midday: 3-2-9

Pick 3 Evening: 5-0-5

Pick 4 Midday: 2-9-9-5

Pick 4 Evening: 9-3-7-3

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 5-20-33-39-48 Lucky Ball: 18

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 7-20-29-33-52

Star ball: 1  All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $3.14 million

Pick Three Midday: 7-3-7

Pick Three Evening: 8-4-1

Pick Four Midday: 2-0-9-2

Pick Four Evening: 4-9-8-4

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tues. drawing: 5-13-31-43-53

Mega Ball: 20 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $55 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 16-18-27-55-67

Powerball: 18 Power Play: 3

Jackpot: $89 million

