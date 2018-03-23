Subscribe for 33¢ / day

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 4-6-20-32-43

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 13-19-20-21-42

Thurs. Lotto: 2-12-21-26-36-51

Extra shot: 17

Jackpot: $8.25 million

Pick 3 Midday: 6-6-5

Pick 3 Evening: 1-2-3

Pick 4 Midday: 9-5-4-1

Pick 4 Evening: 5-7-3-1

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 9-17-27-29-31 Lucky Ball: 16

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 6-18-25-26-28

Star ball: 8 All Star bonus: 5

Jackpot: $2.32 million

Pick Three Midday: 5-0-9

Pick Three Evening: 5-8-6

Pick Four Midday: 6-0-3-0

Pick Four Evening: 1-3-5-3

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 4-8-23-53-59

Mega Ball: 17 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $421 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 3-4-18-29-61

Powerball: 25 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $54 million

