ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 5-14-20-21-34

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 25-34-38-41-45

Sat. Lotto: 16-23-26-38-42-43

Extra shot: 25

Jackpot: $13.75 million

Pick 3 Midday: 3-2-4

Pick 3 Evening: 6-8-4

Pick 4 Midday: 8-7-1-0

Pick 4 Evening: 2-3-5-7

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 17-35-46-47-48 Lucky Ball: 11

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 8-9-10-21-33

Star ball: 7 All Star bonus: 3

Jackpot: $2.34 million

Pick Three Midday: 8-1-7

Pick Three Evening: 5-8-5

Pick Four Midday: 7-4-2-5

Pick Four Evening: 4-7-0-1

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 14-38-40-53-70

Mega Ball: 22 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $50 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 22-42-45-55-56

Powerball: 14 Power Play: 3

Jackpot: $280 million

