ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 1-5-19-22-35

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 17-18-19-23-33

Mon. Lotto: 15-17-21-49-50-51

Extra shot: 11

Jackpot: $11 million

Pick 3 Midday: 1-8-3

Pick 3 Evening: 0-9-2

Pick 4 Midday: 7-7-7-2

Pick 4 Evening: 9-8-0-3

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Mon. drawing: 9-11-26-33-38 Lucky Ball: 7

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 8-11-27-30-47

Star ball: 9  All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $3.46 million

Pick Three Midday: 8-5-4

Pick Three Evening: 6-9-8

Pick Four Midday: 2-1-8-2

Pick Four Evening: 1-6-7-6

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tues. drawing: 12-34-44-47-65

Mega Ball: 22 Megaplier: 4

Jackpot: $80 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 9-10-12-17-23

Powerball: 9 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $122 million

