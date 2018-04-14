Subscribe for 33¢ / day

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 3-17-27-28-43

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 14-26-27-32-40

Sat. Lotto: 12-22-29-31-39-42

Extra shot: 8

Jackpot: $10.75 million

Pick 3 Midday: 6-8-0

Pick 3 Evening: 1-5-2

Pick 4 Midday: 8-4-1-3

Pick 4 Evening: 2-0-4-0

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 5-20-33-39-48 Lucky Ball: 18

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: Not available

Jackpot: $3.33 million

Pick Three Midday: 1-9-7

Pick Three Evening: 8-0-2

Pick Four Midday: 6-1-7-7

Pick Four Evening: 8-0-0-4

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 8-9-32-42-59

Mega Ball: 10 Megaplier: 4

Jackpot: $67 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 17-19-26-61-62

Powerball: 15 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $106 million

