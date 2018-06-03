Subscribe for 17¢ / day

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 6-14-23-34-35

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 15-16-18-27-36

Sat. Lotto: 29-32-34-45-47-52

Extra shot: 23

Jackpot: $3.25 million

Pick 3 Midday: 8-7-8

Pick 3 Evening: 1-4-6

Pick 4 Midday: 2-3-3-2

Pick 4 Evening: 2-9-0-0

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 16-34-41-42-48 Lucky Ball: 3

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 5-13-14-44-50

Star ball: 2 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $3.24 million

Pick Three Midday: 9-7-2

Pick Three Evening: 4-8-8

Pick Four Midday: 2-6-5-8

Pick Four Evening: 1-9-7-1

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 5-24-52-62-66

Mega Ball: 17 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $110 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 23-25-37-44-64

Powerball: 7 Power Play: 4

Jackpot: $87 million

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments