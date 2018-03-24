Subscribe for 33¢ / day

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 1-12-22-30-35

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 3-4-7-18-23

Sat. Lotto: 10-19-24-40-45-46

Extra shot: 16

Jackpot: $8.5 million

Pick 3 Midday: 2-2-1

Pick 3 Evening: 8-5-0

Pick 4 Midday: 8-6-9-9

Pick 4 Evening: 8-0-9-9

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 9-17-27-29-31 Lucky Ball: 16

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: Not available

Jackpot: $2.32 million

Pick Three Midday: 1-0-5

Pick Three Evening: not available

Pick Four Midday: 0-7-9-8

Pick Four Evening: not available

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 4-8-23-53-59

Mega Ball: 17 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $458 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 10-33-45-53-56

Powerball: 24 Power Play: 3

Jackpot: $54 million

