ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 15-33-34-44-45

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 1-19-31-36-38

Sat. Lotto: 9-13-16-31-40-42

Extra shot: 23

Jackpot: $10 million

Pick 3 Midday: 7-6-7

Pick 3 Evening: 9-7-7

Pick 4 Midday: 1-1-1-2

Pick 4 Evening: 3-2-8-9

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 2-10-12-46-48 Lucky Ball: 12

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 2-10-13-37-50

Star ball: 2 All Star bonus: 4

Jackpot: $3.14 million

Pick Three Midday: 4-4-9

Pick Three Evening: 5-4-7

Pick Four Midday: 8-6-6-7

Pick Four Evening: 8-3-2-5

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 16-33-51-54-67

Mega Ball: 20 Megaplier: 4

Jackpot: $50 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 2-17-20-38-39

Powerball: 20 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $89 million

