Subscribe for 33¢ / day

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 17-20-23-38-43

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 17-22-25-32-34

Mon. Lotto: 6-7-13-42-49-51

Extra shot: 25

Jackpot: $8 million

Pick 3 Midday: 2-3-1

Pick 3 Evening: 2-0-7

Pick 4 Midday: 6-2-7-9

Pick 4 Evening:8-2-2-0

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Mon. drawing: 17-26-31-32-45  Lucky Ball: 14

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 2-12-15-18-19

Star ball: 6 All Star bonus: 3

Jackpot: $2.16 million

Pick Three Midday: 4-6-2

Pick Three Evening: 4-8-6

Pick Four Midday: 0-3-1-7

Pick Four Evening:2-3-0-7

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 1-13-26-33-52

Mega Ball: 11 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $377 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 22-57-59-60-66

Powerball: 7 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $40 million

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments