Subscribe for 33¢ / day

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 2-19-27-42-45

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 19-32-37-38-39

Sat. Lotto: 10-29-30-32-44-47

Extra shot: 22

Jackpot: $9.25 million

Pick 3 Midday: 1-4-2

Pick 3 Evening: 9-8-0

Pick 4 Midday: 9-8-8-4

Pick 4 Evening: 2-7-0-9

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 16-19-31-44-48 Lucky Ball: 7

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 16-22-28-30-34

Star ball: 2 All Star bonus: 3

Jackpot: $2.78 million

Pick Three Midday: 0-8-8

Pick Three Evening: 0-2-5

Pick Four Midday: 7-9-6-8

Pick Four Evening: 5-3-3-1

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 11-28-31-46-59

Mega Ball: 1 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $40 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 8-24-52-55-61

Powerball: 21 Power Play: 3

Jackpot: $60 million

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments