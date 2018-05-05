Subscribe for 17¢ / day

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 14-16-34-35-40

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 9-12-13-25-31

Sat. Lotto: 6-7-24-39-44-46

Extra shot: 16

Jackpot: $13 million

Pick 3 Midday: 3-0-9

Pick 3 Evening: 5-3-2

Pick 4 Midday: 8-4-4-7

Pick 4 Evening: 2-0-6-5

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 5-22-26-29-47 Lucky Ball: 8

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: not available

Jackpot: $4.38 million

Pick Three Midday: 0-6-8

Pick Three Evening: 9-5-2

Pick Four Midday: 6-6-8-4

Pick Four Evening: 6-9-7-0

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 4-5-10-12-18

Mega Ball: 21 Megaplier: 4

Jackpot: $40 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 14-29-36-57-61

Powerball: 17  Power Play: 4

Jackpot: $215 million

