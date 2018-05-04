ABATE of Iowa District 15 will hold a canned food drive from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday to benefit Quad-City Veterans Outreach Center.
The group is asking for donations of canned meats, vegetables and fruits, and toilet paper.
Donations may be left at the following locations in Davenport: Walmart, 3101 W. Kimberly Road, Hy-Vee, 2200 W. Kimberly Road and Fareway, 1635 W. 53rd St.
For more information, contact Jayne Bremer at 563-210-9699.
