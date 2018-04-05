Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Camanche Masonic Lodge 60 will host its Scholarship Pancake Breakfast from 7 a.m. to noon Sunday at 220 9th Ave., Camanche, Iowa.

In addition to pancakes, the breakfast will include eggs, sausage, biscuits and gravy, and refreshments. Free will donations will be accepted.

All funds raised will go to the Camanche Fire Department and the Masonic Scholarship Fund.

The event is open to the public.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments