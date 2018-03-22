The Spring Celebration and Eco Egg Hunt scheduled for Saturday at Nahant Marsh Education Center will be postponed until Saturday, March 31 because of the winter storm watch. Refunds will be issued to those who pre-paid and are now unable to attend.
The fundraising event will be 9 a.m. to noon and will feature hands-on activities about local wildlife and upcycling. Children 3-12 years may bring a basket to participate in a hide-and-seek egg hunt or a GPS egg hunt. Following the egg hunt, each participant will receive a bag of eco-friendly goodies. Refreshments also will be available for purchase.
Cost is $5 for Nahant members and $7 for nonmembers. Children 2 or younger are free. Registration is recommended. To register, visit nahantmarsh.org/events or call 563-336-3370.
All proceeds will go toward Nahant Marsh environmental education and natural resource projects.
