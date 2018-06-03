MORRISON, Ill. -- The Morrison City Wide Garage Sale will be 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Individual participants might adjust these times.
People may pick up maps at Ebenezer Reformed Church, 309 E. Park St., Morrison, Kophamer & Blean Realty, 118 E. Main St., and Wells Fargo Bank NA, 100 W. Lincolnway, Morrison, this week.
The event is sponsored at no charge by Ebenezer Reformed Church, Kophamer & Blean Realty, and thecity1.com.
