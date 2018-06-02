Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Your trash may be another’s treasure. People are invited to bring their unwanted or unused items for a sale at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church.

The sale will be 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 9, at the church, at the corner of Middle Road and Spruce Hills Drive

People can rent a space the size of two parking spaces to accommodate a vehicle and table for $20. That fee will be waived if the proceeds from the sale are donated to the church.

People selling items will receive a small gift and water from the church. Food and drink will be available for purchase.

Call 355-4640 to reserve a space.

