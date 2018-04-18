Subscribe for 33¢ / day

The Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center has scheduled blood drives for the Quad-City area and surrounding communities from Friday, May 4, to Thursday, May 17.

Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center is the exclusive provider of blood and blood products to all Quad-City area hospitals.

Saturday, May 5: 8-11 a.m., Eisenhower Elementary School, 2827 Jersey Ridge Road, Davenport. Contact: Becky Brooke at 563-505-0476.

Monday, May 7: 2:30-6 p.m., Redeemer Lutheran Church, Old Sanctuary, 1107 Tanglefoot Lane, Bettendorf. Contact: Judy Connelly at 563-332-9151.

Monday, May 7: 3-6:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, Fellowship hall, 18137 Criswell Street, Bettendorf. Contact: Ann Criswell at 563-320-0600.

Monday, May 7: 3:30-6 p.m., St. James Lutheran Church basement, 1705 Oak Street, Bettendorf. Contact: Connie Groth at 563-359-5013.

Tuesday, May 8: 11-3 p.m., Bettendorf High School commons, 3333 18th Street, Bettendorf. Contact: Angela Farmer at 563-332-7001.

Saturday, May 12: noon to 2:15 p.m., Rock Church of the Q-C, 5335 Carey Ave., Davenport. Contact: Kate Hotle at 309-269-7969. 

Tuesday, May 15: 3:30-5:45 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Cathedral great hall,  121 W. 12th Street, Davenport. Contact: Ann Green at 563-359-7619.

Wednesday, May 16: 1:30-6:30 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 2136 Brady Street, Davenport. Contact: Pastor Sara Olson-Smith at 563-326-3547.

Thursday, May 17: 2-6 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, Room A, 1140 E. High Street, Davenport. Contact: Mark Jepson at 563-386-8721.

Thursday, May 17: 2:30-6:15 p.m., Bettendorf Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 1200 Middle Road, Bettendorf. Contact Lynn Stotlar at 563-650-1624.

Saturday, May 19: 8-10:30 a.m., First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 1401 Perry Street, Davenport. Contact Pat Lake at 563-340-6723.







