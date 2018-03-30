Easter
IOWA
Bettendorf: Library and Family Museum closed April 1. Life Fitness Center closed April 1.
Davenport: Compost Facility closed today-April 1.
River’s Edge and Vander Veer Conservatory will be open.
Vander Veer Conservatory will be open and will be open Easter Sunday, April 1, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
CitiBus service will be provided no services on Easter Sunday, April 1.
Compost Facility will be closed Saturday and Sunday for the Easter holiday and reopen Monday, April 2, with summer hours: 7:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday except holidays.
There are no changes to solid waste pickup. Collection will occur on regularly scheduled pickup days.
No-sticker yard waste weeks begin Monday, April 2, and end Friday, April 13. During these weeks residents may place yard waste in a Kraft ply bag without a sticker on their regular collection days. After April 13 a yard waste sticker is required.
ILLINOIS:
Metro will not offer fixed route bus service on Easter, April 1.
