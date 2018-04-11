The Davenport Police Department and Child Abuse Council will partner to hold Pinwheels for Prevention, an event to support child abuse prevention, at 9 a.m. Friday in front of the Davenport Police Department, 416 Harrison St.
Event attendees will plant blue pinwheels in a garden to be displayed throughout April, child abuse prevention month. According to the news release, the blue pinwheel symbolizes healthy, happy and full childhoods all children deserve.
Other gardens will be hosted by regional child abuse agencies and local partners to show support for child abuse prevention.
