The Rock Island Fire Department, in conjunction with the Rock Island Association of Retired Firefighters, will conduct its annual Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service at 2:30 p.m. Sunday on the front lawn of Central Fire Station, 1313 5th Ave.
The ceremony will be followed by a reception in the station. The service pays tribute to the fallen firefighters of the Rock Island Fire Department.
Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms will be the guest speaker. The Rock Island Fire Department Honor Guard will post the colors and conduct a Bell Ceremony to honor the fallen.
The cast bronze bell has been part of the fire department’s history for 120 years. It hangs from a memorial on the front lawn of Central Fire Station.
For more details, call 309-732-2800.
