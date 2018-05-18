Subscribe for 17¢ / day

The Rock Island National Cemetery is seeking volunteers to place and remove American flags at the headstones of fallen service members for Memorial Day.

Placement will start at 4 p.m. Thursday, May 24, rain or shine. Volunteers should plan to arrive early due to high traffic into the cemetery. In the event of severe weather, placement will be at 4 p.m. Friday, May 25.

Hot dogs will be served to volunteers afterward. Flag removal will begin at 8 a.m. Tuesday, May 29, weather permitting.

For more information, call 309-782-2094.

