Comedian Shecky Greene is 92. Original Mouseketeer Darlene Gillespie is 77. Singer Peggy Lennon of the Lennon Sisters is 77. Songwriter Leon Huff of Gamble and Huff is 76. Guitarist Steve Howe of Yes (and of Asia) is 71. Bassist Mel Schacher of Grand Funk Railroad is 67. Singer-actor John Schneider ("The Dukes of Hazzard") is 58. Guitarist Izzy Stradlin (Guns N' Roses) is 56. Singer-guitarist Donita Sparks of L7 is 55. Singer Julian Lennon is 55. Actor Dean Norris ("Breaking Bad," ''Under the Dome") is 55. Rapper Biz Markie is 54. Actress Robin Wright is 52. Actress Patricia Arquette is 50. Actor JR Bourne (TV's "Teen Wolf," ''Revenge") is 48. Drummer Darren Jessee of Ben Folds Five is 47. Actress Emma Caulfield ("Buffy the Vampire Slayer") is 45. Actor Taylor Kitsch is 37. Singer-guitarist Ezra Koenig of Vampire Weekend is 34. Actor Taran Noah Smith ("Home Improvement") is 34. Guitarist Jamie Sierota (Echosmith) is 25. Actress Sadie Calvano ("Mom") is 21.

