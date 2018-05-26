Subscribe for 17¢ / day

South Korea's president says North Korean leader Kim Jong Un remains committed to holding a summit with President Donald Trump and to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

South Korean President Moon Jae-in met Kim at the border on Saturday for the second time in a month to discuss how to keep Kim's summit with Trump on a track.

Moon told reporters today that Kim reaffirmed his denuclearization commitment and told Moon he's willing to cooperate to end confrontation for the sake of the successful North Korea-U.S. summit.

Moon says his meeting with Kim was arranged at Kim's request.

-- Associated Press

