BOXING
8 — Ryan Garcia vs. Fernando Vargas, junior lightweights;ESPN2
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
6 — NCAA Division II Tournament, first semifinal, West Texas A&M vs. Ferris St.;CBSSN
6:07 — NCAA Tournament, South Regional, semifinal, Loyola-Chicago vs. Nevada;CBS
6:37 — NCAA Tournament, West Regional, semifinal, Texas A&M vs. Michigan;TBS
7:30 — NCAA Division II Tournament, second semifinal, Northern St. (SD) vs. Queens (NC);CBSSN
8:37 — NCAA Tournament, South Regional, second semifinal, Kansas St. vs. Kentucky;CBS
9:07 — NCAA Tournament, West Regional, second semifinal, Florida St. vs. Gonzaga;TBS
CORNHOLE
6 — American Cornhole League National Championships;ESPN2
FIGURE SKATING
11 a.m. — World Championships, Men's Short Program, (same-day tape);NBCSN
2 — World Championships, Pairs' Short Program, (same-day tape);NBCSN
GOLF
9:30 a.m. — PGA Tour, Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, first round;GOLF
1 — PGA Tour, WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, Day 2;GOLF
7:30 — LPGA Tour, Kia Classic, first round (same-day tape);GOLF
MLB
Noon — Spring training, N.Y. Yankees vs. Minnesota;ESPN2
3 — Spring training, Kansas City vs. Milwaukee, at Phoenix;MLB
NBA
6 — Philadelphia at Orlando;NBA
NHL
6:30 — Vancouver at Chicago;NBCSCH
6:30 — Washington at Detroit;NBCSN
9 — Vegas at San Jose;NBCSN
