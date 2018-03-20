Subscribe for 33¢ / day

BOXING

8 — Ryan Garcia vs. Fernando Vargas, junior lightweights;ESPN2 

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

6 — NCAA Division II Tournament, first semifinal, West Texas A&M vs. Ferris St.;CBSSN 

6:07 — NCAA Tournament, South Regional, semifinal, Loyola-Chicago vs. Nevada;CBS 

6:37 — NCAA Tournament, West Regional, semifinal, Texas A&M vs. Michigan;TBS 

7:30 — NCAA Division II Tournament, second semifinal, Northern St. (SD) vs. Queens (NC);CBSSN 

8:37 — NCAA Tournament, South Regional, second semifinal, Kansas St. vs. Kentucky;CBS 

9:07 — NCAA Tournament, West Regional, second semifinal, Florida St. vs. Gonzaga;TBS 

CORNHOLE

6 — American Cornhole League National Championships;ESPN2 

FIGURE SKATING

11 a.m. — World Championships, Men's Short Program, (same-day tape);NBCSN 

2 — World Championships, Pairs' Short Program, (same-day tape);NBCSN 

GOLF

9:30 a.m. — PGA Tour, Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, first round;GOLF 

1 — PGA Tour, WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, Day 2;GOLF 

7:30 — LPGA Tour, Kia Classic, first round (same-day tape);GOLF 

MLB

Noon — Spring training, N.Y. Yankees vs. Minnesota;ESPN2 

3 — Spring training, Kansas City vs. Milwaukee, at Phoenix;MLB 

NBA

6 — Philadelphia at Orlando;NBA 

NHL

6:30 — Vancouver at Chicago;NBCSCH

6:30 — Washington at Detroit;NBCSN 

9 — Vegas at San Jose;NBCSN 

