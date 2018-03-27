COLLEGE BASKETBALL
6 — NIT, championship, Utah vs. Penn St.;ESPN2
8 — College Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships;ESPN2
GOLF
11 a.m. — LPGA Tour, ANA Inspiration, first round;GOLF
3 — PGA Tour, Houston Open, first round;GOLF
MLB
11:30 a.m. — Chicago Cubs at Miami;MyTV.83, ESPN
Noon — St Louis at N.Y. Mets;FS-M
2:30 — Houston at Texas;ESPN
3 — Chicago White Sox at Kansas City;NBCSCH
6 — San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers;ESPN
9 — Cleveland at Seattle;ESPN
NBA
6:30 — Chicago at Miami;MyTV 8.3
7 — Oklahoma City at San Antonio;TNT
9:30 — Milwaukee at Golden State;TNT
NHL
7 — Dallas at Minnesota;NBCSN
7:30 — Winnipeg at Chicago;NBCSCH
TENNIS
Noon — ATP-WTA Tours, Miami Open, men's quarterfinal & women's semifinal;ESPN2
6 — ATP-WTA Tours, Miami Open, men's quarterfinal & women's semifinal;ESPNEWS
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.