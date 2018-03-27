Subscribe for 33¢ / day

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

6 — NIT, championship, Utah vs. Penn St.;ESPN2 

8 — College Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships;ESPN2 

GOLF

11 a.m. — LPGA Tour, ANA Inspiration, first round;GOLF 

3 — PGA Tour, Houston Open, first round;GOLF 

MLB

11:30 a.m. — Chicago Cubs at Miami;MyTV.83, ESPN

Noon — St Louis at N.Y. Mets;FS-M

2:30 — Houston at Texas;ESPN 

3 — Chicago White Sox at Kansas City;NBCSCH

6 — San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers;ESPN 

9 — Cleveland at Seattle;ESPN 

NBA 

6:30 — Chicago at Miami;MyTV 8.3

7 — Oklahoma City at San Antonio;TNT 

9:30 — Milwaukee at Golden State;TNT 

NHL

7 — Dallas at Minnesota;NBCSN 

7:30 — Winnipeg at Chicago;NBCSCH

TENNIS

Noon — ATP-WTA Tours, Miami Open, men's quarterfinal & women's semifinal;ESPN2 

6 — ATP-WTA Tours, Miami Open, men's quarterfinal & women's semifinal;ESPNEWS 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments