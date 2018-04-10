BOXING
9 — Francisco Vargas vs. Rod Salka, junior lightweights;ESPN2
GOLF
5 a.m. — European PGA Tour, Open de Espana, first round;GOLF
9 a.m. — European PGA Tour, Open de Espana, first round;GOLF
2 — PGA Tour, RBC Heritage, first round;GOLF
6 — LPGA Tour, LOTTE Championship, second round;GOLF
MLB
1 — Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs;NBCSCH
5:30 — St. Louis at Cincinnati;FS-M
6 — Regional coverage, N.Y. Yankees at Boston OR Colorado at Washington;MLB
7 — Chicago White Sox at Twins;NBCSCH
NHL
6 — Stanley Cup playoffs, Toronto at Boston;NBCSN
6 — Stanley Cup playoffs, New Jersey at Tampa Bay;NHL
6:30 — Stanley Cup playoffs, Columbus at Washington;USA
8:30 — Stanley Cup playoffs, Colorado at Nashville;NBCSN
9:30 — Stanley Cup playoffs, San Jose at Anaheim;USA
SOCCER
2 — UEFA Europa League, quarterfinal, 2nd leg, CSKA Moscow vs. Arsenal;FS1
WNBA
6 — 2018 WNBA Draft, at New York;ESPN2
7 — 2018 WNBA Draft, at New York;ESPNU
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.