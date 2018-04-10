Subscribe for 33¢ / day

BOXING

9 — Francisco Vargas vs. Rod Salka, junior lightweights;ESPN2 

GOLF

5 a.m. — European PGA Tour, Open de Espana, first round;GOLF 

9 a.m. — European PGA Tour, Open de Espana, first round;GOLF 

2 — PGA Tour, RBC Heritage, first round;GOLF 

6 — LPGA Tour, LOTTE Championship, second round;GOLF 

MLB

1 — Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs;NBCSCH 

5:30 — St. Louis at Cincinnati;FS-M

6 — Regional coverage, N.Y. Yankees at Boston OR Colorado at Washington;MLB 

7 — Chicago White Sox at Twins;NBCSCH

NHL

6 — Stanley Cup playoffs, Toronto at Boston;NBCSN 

6 — Stanley Cup playoffs, New Jersey at Tampa Bay;NHL 

6:30 — Stanley Cup playoffs, Columbus at Washington;USA 

8:30 — Stanley Cup playoffs, Colorado at Nashville;NBCSN 

9:30 — Stanley Cup playoffs, San Jose at Anaheim;USA 

SOCCER

2 — UEFA Europa League, quarterfinal, 2nd leg, CSKA Moscow vs. Arsenal;FS1 

WNBA

6 — 2018 WNBA Draft, at New York;ESPN2 

7 — 2018 WNBA Draft, at New York;ESPNU 

