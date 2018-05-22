AUTO RACING
7:55 a.m. — Formula One, Monaco Grand Prix, practice;ESPNEWS
1:30 — NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Coca-Cola 600, practice;FS1
3 & 5 — NASCAR, Xfinity Series, Alsco 300, practice;FS1
6 — NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Coca-Cola 600, qualifying;FS1
8 — ARCA Series, General Tire 150;FS1
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
6 — NCAA Super Regionals, Game 1, Texas A&M vs. Florida;ESPN
8 — NCAA Super Regionals, Game 1, Arizona vs. UCLA;ESPN
8 — NCAA Super Regionals, Game 1, Kentucky vs. Oregon;ESPN2
GOLF
4 a.m. — European PGA Tour, BMW PGA Championship, first round;GOLF
Noon — Champions Tour, Senior PGA Championship, first round;GOLF
3 — Fort Worth Invitational, first round;GOLF
6 — LPGA Tour, Volvik Championship, first round (same-day tape);GOLF
MLB
11:30 a.m. — Pittsburgh at Cincinnati;MLB
1 — Baltimore at Chicago White Sox;MyTV 8.3
2:30 — Seattle at Oakland (game joined in progress);MLB
5 — Regional coverage, Houston at Cleveland OR Boston at Tampa Bay (6 p.m.);MLB
8 — Regional coverage, Kansas City at Texas OR N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee (9 p.m., games joined in progress);MLB
NBA
8 — Playoffs, Golden State at Houston;TNT
WNBA
6 — Los Angeles at Connecticut;ESPN2
