AUTO RACING

7:55 a.m. — Formula One, Monaco Grand Prix, practice;ESPNEWS 

1:30 — NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Coca-Cola 600, practice;FS1 

3 & 5 — NASCAR, Xfinity Series, Alsco 300, practice;FS1 

6 — NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Coca-Cola 600, qualifying;FS1 

8 — ARCA Series, General Tire 150;FS1 

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

6 — NCAA Super Regionals, Game 1, Texas A&M vs. Florida;ESPN 

8 — NCAA Super Regionals, Game 1, Arizona vs. UCLA;ESPN 

8 — NCAA Super Regionals, Game 1, Kentucky vs. Oregon;ESPN2 

GOLF

4 a.m. — European PGA Tour, BMW PGA Championship, first round;GOLF 

Noon — Champions Tour, Senior PGA Championship, first round;GOLF 

3 — Fort Worth Invitational, first round;GOLF 

6 — LPGA Tour, Volvik Championship, first round (same-day tape);GOLF 

MLB

11:30 a.m. — Pittsburgh at Cincinnati;MLB 

1 — Baltimore at Chicago White Sox;MyTV 8.3

2:30 — Seattle at Oakland (game joined in progress);MLB 

5 — Regional coverage, Houston at Cleveland OR Boston at Tampa Bay (6 p.m.);MLB 

8 — Regional coverage, Kansas City at Texas OR N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee (9 p.m., games joined in progress);MLB 

NBA

8 — Playoffs, Golden State at Houston;TNT 

WNBA

6 — Los Angeles at Connecticut;ESPN2 

