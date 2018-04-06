Boys soccer
Friday's results
Bettendorf 1, Assumption 0
Muscatine 2, Davenport North 0
Halftime score -- Assumption 0, Bettendorf 0. Goals -- Bettendorf, Dustin Harris (unassisted), 76th minute. Saves -- Assumption 12, Bettendorf 2.
Halftime -- Muscatine 1, Davenport North 0. Scoring -- Muscatine, Antonio Melendez (Drake Daniels), 35th minute; Muscatine, Angel Arceo (Eddie Treiber), 68th minute. Shots on goal: Muscatine 4, Davenport North 3. Saves: Muscatine, Kobe Vasquez, 3; Davenport North, Robert Hartley, 2. Yellow cards: Muscatine, Matthew Joseph (31st minute). Corners: Muscatine 1, Davenport North 3. Records: Muscatine 3-2
Girls soccer
Friday's results
Bettendorf 2, Iowa City West 0
Downers Grove 2, North Scott 1
Pleasant Valley 1, Springfield Catholic 0
North Scott scores only
Goals -- North Scott, Rachel Dreschler (from Sophie Hughes).
Goals -- Eleanor Drexler (from Olivia Lewis), Eleanor Drexler (from Alli Whitaker). Corner kicks -- Bettendorf 6, Iowa City West 1. Shots on Goal -- Bettendorf 13, Iowa City West 0
Records -- Bettendorf 1-0, Iowa City West 0-1
