Boys soccer

MAC schedule

Friday's results

Bettendorf 1, Assumption 0

Muscatine 2, Davenport North 0

Halftime score -- Assumption 0, Bettendorf 0. Goals -- Bettendorf, Dustin Harris (unassisted), 76th minute. Saves -- Assumption 12, Bettendorf 2.

Halftime -- Muscatine 1, Davenport North 0. Scoring -- Muscatine, Antonio Melendez (Drake Daniels), 35th minute; Muscatine, Angel Arceo (Eddie Treiber), 68th minute. Shots on goal: Muscatine 4, Davenport North 3. Saves: Muscatine, Kobe Vasquez, 3; Davenport North, Robert Hartley, 2. Yellow cards: Muscatine, Matthew Joseph (31st minute). Corners: Muscatine 1, Davenport North 3. Records: Muscatine 3-2

Girls soccer

Friday's results

Bettendorf 2, Iowa City West 0

Downers Grove 2, North Scott 1

Pleasant Valley 1, Springfield Catholic 0

North Scott scores only

Goals -- North Scott, Rachel Dreschler (from Sophie Hughes). 

Goals -- Eleanor Drexler (from Olivia Lewis), Eleanor Drexler (from Alli Whitaker). Corner kicks -- Bettendorf 6, Iowa City West 1. Shots on Goal -- Bettendorf 13, Iowa City West 0

Records -- Bettendorf 1-0, Iowa City West 0-1

