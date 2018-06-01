Boys soccer
Iowa state tournament
at Cownie Soccer Complex, Des Moines
Class 1A
Friday's scores
Iowa City Regina 2, Gilbert 0
Des Moines Christian 4, Williamsburg 1
Today's championship
Iowa City Regina (17-3) vs. Des Moines Christian (17-1), noon
Today's third-place game
Gilbert (14-8) vs. Williamsburg (14-4), 11:10 a.m.
Class 2A
Friday's scores
Pella 2, Cedar Rapids Xavier 1
Storm Lake 4, Marion 1
Today's championship
Pella (17-2) vs. Storm Lake (18-0), 2:30 p.m.
Today's third-place game
Cedar Rapids Xavier (10-8) vs. Marion (16-1), 1:40 p.m.
Class 3A
Friday's scores
Waukee 2, Iowa City West 1
Bettendorf 4, Ankeny 3 (OT)
Today's championship
Waukee (14-5) vs. Bettendorf (16-2), 5 p.m.
Today's third-place match
Iowa City West (18-4) vs. Ankeny (14-5), 4:10 p.m.
Bettendorf 4, Ankeny 3 (OT)
Halftime -- Ankeny 1, Bettendorf 0. Goals -- Charlie Pritchard (A) from Spencer Anderson, 5th minute; Josh Aboagye (A), 43rd minute; Jack Christmann (A) from Hunter Wiebel, 46th minute; George Elias (B) penalty kick, 51st minute; Brant Mueller (B), 26th minute; Blake Rollinger (B) from Dustin Harris, 70th minute; Mueller (B), 90th minute. Shots -- Bettendorf 19, Ankeny 14. Shots on goal -- Bettendorf 10, Ankeny 11. Saves -- Bettendorf (Micah Poole 8); Ankeny (Zach Young 6). Offsides -- Bettendorf 2, Ankeny 0. Corner kicks -- Bettendorf 4, Ankeny 2. Fouls -- Bettendorf 13, Ankeny 14. Yellow cards -- Bettendorf (Zach Elias); Ankeny (Pritchard, Aboagye, Peter Gaspari).
Team records -- Bettendorf 16-2; Ankeny 14-5
Girls soccer
IGHSAU regional pairings
Class 3A Region 6
Monday's final
Muscatine at Ankeny, 6 p.m.
Class 3A Region 8
Monday's final
Dubuque Hempstead at Pleasant Valley, 6 p.m.
Class 2A Region 8
Monday's final
Burlington Notre Dame at North Scott, 6 p.m.
Class 1A Region 8
Friday's scores
Assumption 10, Bellevue Marquette 0
Holy Trinity 6, Mediapolis 0
Monday's final
Holy Trinity at Assumption, 6 p.m.
Davenport Assumption 10, Bellevue Marquette 0
Halftime -- Assumption 3, Marquette 0. Goals -- Sophia Kersten (Assumption) 8th minute, assist by Carly King; King (Assumption) 10th minute; King (Assumption) 10th minute; Annie Argo (Assumption) 42nd minute; Sully Kelly (Assumption) 43rd minute; King (Assumption) 49th minute; Livi Lansing (Assumption) 53rd minute; Sam Scodeller (Assumption) 54th minute; Scodeller (Assumption) 55th minute; Eli Ivanic (Assumption) 72nd minute. Shots -- Marquette 0, Assumption 39. Shots on goal -- Marquette 0, Assumption 30. Saves -- Juliana Penniston (Marquette) 6, Makenna Putman (Marquette) 1, Elizabeth Parker (Marquette) 4. Fouls -- Marquette 1, Assumption 0. Corner kicks -- Marquette 0, Assumption 11.
Team records -- Assumption 14-2; Marquette 5-5 (final)
Baseball
MAC standings
;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Davenport West;;2;0;5;1
Assumption;;2;0;7;2
Davenport Central;;2;0;5;2
Bettendorf;;1;0;2;4
North Scott;;1;1;5;1
Muscatine;;1;1;1;3
Davenport North;;0;1;3;2
Pleasant Valley;;0;2;4;5
Burlington;;0;2;3;4
Clinton;;0;2;2;4
Note: Records are through Thursday's games.
Friday's scores
MAC
Davenport Central 2-9, Iowa City Liberty 0-1
Clinton 7, Northeast 0
North Scott 9, Iowa City Regina 4
Area
Central DeWitt 14, Calamus-Wheatland 0
Wapello 7, Highland 3
Davenport Central 2-9, Iowa Liberty 0-1
First game
Liberty;000;000;0;--;0;3;1
Central;101;000;0;--;2;4;0
WP -- Zach Wirt. LP -- Nolan Frey. 2B -- Central, Spencer Darland. RBI -- Central, Will Kranz, Zach Wirt.
Second game
Liberty;000;001;0;--;1;5;1
Central;411;201;0;--;9;11;2
WP -- Anthony McKee. LP -- Zack Anderson. Two or more hits -- Liberty, Nolan Frey; Central, Brendan Gogulich 3, Zach Wirt. 2B -- Liberty, Tyler Damh; Central, Anthony McKee. RBI -- Liberty, Sam Rechkemmer; Central, Will Kranz 2, Josh Hann, Zach Wirt, Brendan Gogulich, Spencer Darland
Records -- Davenport Central 7-2, 2-0
Clinton 7, Northeast 0
Northeast;000;000;0;--;0;3;5
Clinton;100;600;x;--;7;7;1
Camden Pennock, Aiden Lubs (7). Samuel Moraetes, Connor Bodman (5). WP -- Camden Pennock. LP -- Samuel Moraetes. Two or more hits -- Clinton, Max Holy. RBI -- Clinton, Jared Simpson, Ricky Clay, Matt Swamberger
Wapello 7, Highland 3
Highland;000;102;0;--;3;5;6
Wapello;230;002;x;--;7;6;3
WP -- Logan Belzer. LP -- Dan Burton. Two or more hits -- Wapello, Trenton Massner, Sam Short. 2B -- Highland, Robert Yoder, Cory Stewart, Brody Burton. RBI -- Highland, Cory Stewart 2, Zack Lasek; Wapello, Sam Short 3, Trenton Massner, Gage Witte, Jared Wiley
Softball
Illinois state tournament
at East Peoria
Class 1A
Friday's scores
Goreville 1, North Fulton 0
Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg 5, Argenta 3
Today's championship
Goreville vs. Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg, 12:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Friday's scores
Rockridge 4, Pinckneyville 3
Beecher 5, Williamsville 2
Today's championship
Rockridge vs. Beecher, 11 a.m.
Pekin sectional
Class 4A
Friday's score
Rock Island 4, Edwardsville 3 (11 innings)
MAC standings
;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Burlington;;4;0;10;0
Assumption;;4;0;7;0
Pleasant Valley;;3;1;4;2
North Scott;;2;2;5;3
Davenport West;;2;2;3;3
Muscatine;;2;2;3;3
Bettendorf;;1;2;3;4
Davenport North;;1;2;1;4
Davenport Central;;0;4;2;6
Clinton;;0;4;0;5
Note: Records are through Thursday's games.
Friday's scores
MAC
Assumption 13, Marion 0
Bettendorf 8, Des Moines East 0
Bettendorf 6, Fairfield 1
Davenport West 12, Jesup 5
Davenport West 6, Dubuque Senior 0
Muscatine 10, Cedar Rapids Prairie 3
Muscatine 7, Linn-Mar 4
North Scott 4, Cedar Rapids Prairie 3
Area
Bellevue 7, Western Dubuque 2
Durant 3, Dubuque Hempstead 2 (9 innings)
Fort Madison 9-11, Wilton 6-1
Wapello 5, Highland 1
Rockridge 4, Pinckneyville 3
Pinckneyville;001;002;0;--;3;4;1
Rockridge;100;001;2;--;4;6;1
WP -- Preston. LP -- Clark. Two or more hits -- Rockridge, Thomas 3. 2B -- Pinckneyville, Witges; Rockridge, Thomas 2. 3B -- Rockridge, Thomas. HR -- Pinckneyville, K. Kling; Rockridge, Dehner, Banach. RBI -- Pinckneyville, K. Kling 2, Dudek; Rockridge, Garrett 2, Dehner
Rock Island 4, Edwardsville 3
Edwardsville;100;000;200;00;--;3;8;0
Rock Island;000;020;100;01;--;4;13;1
Peters. Henrich, Gorniak (5). WP -- Peters. LP -- Gorniak (10-1). Two or more hits -- Edwardsville, Taplin, Lewis, Burke; Rock Island, Spurgts 3, Kelley, Stegall, Walker. 2B -- Rock Island, Kelley. 3B -- Edwardsville, Lewis. HR -- Edwardsville, Lewis. RBI -- Edwardsville, Lewis 2, Burke; Rock Island, Kelley 2, Stegall
Bettendorf 8, Des Moines East 0
Des Moines East;000;000;--;0;4;3
Bettendorf;112;31x;--;8;12;1
WP -- Sophia DelVecchio. LP -- Nevaeh Moon. Save -- Madison Temple. Two or more hits -- Des Moines East, Carly Reynolds; Bettendorf, Anna Forari, Madeline Anderson, Maggie Erpelding 3. 2B -- Des Moines East, Carly Reynolds; Bettendorf, Anna Forari, Athena Andrews, Maggie Erpelding. RBI -- Bettendorf, Anna Forari 2, Erin Hatch, Lexi Mulvehill, Athena Andrews, Madeline Anderson, Maggie Erpelding
Bettendorf 6, Fairfield 1
Fairfield;100;000;--;1;3;2
Bettendorf;002;211;--;6;13;0
WP -- Emilie Gist. LP -- Bowman. Save -- Madison Temple. Two or more hits -- Bettendorf, Sophia DelVecchio 3, Lexi Mulvehill, Kylie Wroblewski. RBI -- Fairfield, Drish; Bettendorf, Kylie Wroblewski 3, Erin Hatch, Athena Andrews, Madison Temple
Records -- Bettendorf 5-4
Wapello 5, Highland 1
Highland;000;100;0;--;1;4;2
Wapello;002;030;x;--;5;9;0
WP -- Eliza Noa (7-0). LP -- Megan Hoenig. Two or more hits -- Wapello, Mady Reid 3, Abby Kerr, Eliza Noa; Highland, Aly Stokes. 2B -- Wapello, Mady Reid; Highland, Aly Stokes, Abbie Miller. RBI -- Wapello, Addisyn Lolling, Samantha Smith, Mady Reid, Toni Bohlen; Highland, Abbie Miller
Records -- Wapello 8-3, 5-0
LATE THURSDAY
Bettendorf 8, Davenport North 0
Dav. North;000;000;0;--;0;4;1
Bettendorf;000;800;x;--;8;9;0
WP -- Madison Temple (2-1). LP -- Cristal Baker. Two or more hits -- North, Makenna Rebarcak; Bettendorf, Erin Hatch 3, Anna Forari. 2B -- North, Jordan Burch; Bettendorf, Forari 2, Hatch. 3B -- Bettendorf, Lexi Mulvehill. HR -- Bettendorf, Sophia DelVecchio. RBI -- Bettendorf, DelVecchio 3, Forari, Mulvehill, Hatch.
Note: Game 2 was suspended with Bettendorf leading 7-0 in the third inning. A rescheduled date has not been determined.
Northeast 10 Wilton 5
Northeast;160;210;0;--;10;17;2
Wilton;000;500;0;--;5;7;1
Alexis Ehlers. Chloe Wells, Mila Johnson (2). Two or more hits -- Northeast, Alexis Ehlers 3, Casidy Dondiego 3, Audrey Morris 3, Natalie Spooner 3, Claire Abbott; Wilton, Kortney Drake. 2B -- Northeast, Audrey Morris, Bree Mangelsen, Claire Abbott, Casidy Dondiego; Wilton, Kortney Drake 2, Karlie Schult, Kali Milder. RBI -- Northeast, Bree Mangelsen 4, Natalie Spooner 2, Valerie Spooner, Alexis Ehlers, Casidy Dondiego, Claire Abbott; Wilton, Karlie Schult 2, Kortney Drake, Kali Milder
Calamus-Wheatland 8-10, Marquette 4-0
First game
Calamus-Wheatland;001;111;4;--;8;6;2
Marquette;102;010;0;--;4;8;1
Grace Elvert, Jenna Diercks (1), Hannah Hamann (5). Holly Kremer, Sunny North (6). Two or more hits -- Calamus-Wheatland, Samanta Pewe, Kaylie Wilhelm; Marquette, Sunny North, Delaney Banowetz. 2B -- Calamus-Wheatland, Kaylie Wilhelm. HR -- Calamus-Wheatland, Kaylie Wilhelm; Marquette, McKenna Michels. RBI -- Calamus-Wheatland, Kaylie Wilhelm 3, Samanta Pewe, Jenna Diercks, Grace Elvert, Sammie Flagel, Hannah Hamann; Marquette, McKenna Michels
Second game
Calamus-Wheatland;520;012;0;--;10;14;2
Marquette;000;000;x;--;0;2;6
Samanta Pewe, Jenna Diercks (1). Sunny North. Two or more hits -- Calamus-Wheatland, Jenna Diercks 4, Janna Diercks, Samanta Pewe, Hannah Hamann. 3B -- Calamus-Wheatland, Grace Elvert. HR -- Calamus-Wheatland, Jenna Diercks. RBI -- Calamus-Wheatland, Jenna Diercks 2, Grace Elvert 2, Addison Luepker, Kaylie Wilhelm
