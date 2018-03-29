Baseball

Alleman 18, Belvidere North 7

Alleman;245;010;6;--;18;18;3

Belvidere North;400;300;0;7;9;2

Alleman stats -- J. Berry, E. Hoffman (6) and A. Glancey. Two or more hits -- Mattecheck 4, Barrett 3, VanderGinst 2, Hoffman 2, Rogiers 2, McFarland 2, Hird 2. 2B -- Mattecheck, Hoffman. 3B -- Mattecheck, Hoffman. HR -- VanDerGinst. RBI -- VanDerGinst 4, Mattecheck 3, Hird 2.

Alleman 15, Mendon Unity 3

Alleman;722;40;--;15;12;1

Mendon Unity;004;0;-1;--;3;6;2

S. Mattecheck, C. Baugus (5) and L. Dussliere. Kelly, Shaffer (2), Moller (4) and Miller. Two or more hits -- Alleman, E. Hoffman 3, B. Hird 3, C. Rogiers 2. 2B -- Alleman, Hoffman 2, Mattecheck, VanderGinst. HR -- Alleman, Hoffman. RBI -- Alleman, Hoffman 4, Hird 3, Mattecheck 2; Mendon Unity, Voth, Meyer.

Moline 4, Edwardsville 1

Moline;220;000;0;--;4;3;1

Edwardsville;000;1000;0;--;1;5;2

Jordan Benson. Boyer, Schaefer (4), Henry (6). WP -- Benson (M). Two or more hits -- Edwardsville, Cooper 2. 2B -- Moline, Nick Drobushevich, Cooper. HR -- Cooper. RBI -- Moline, Drobushevich 2, Eric Maffie, Brody Harding, Dan Anderson, Aiden Michna; Edwardsville, Cooper 2.

Rock Island 14, East Troy 0

East Troy;000;00;--;0;4;3

Rock Island;4;6;1;3;X;--;14;15;0

Sullivan. Rice. Two or more hits -- Rock Island, Spurgetis 3, Esposito 2, Allison 2, Rice 2, Boeye 2. 2B -- Rock Island, Esposito, Boeye, James; East Troy, Evans, Carlson. RBI -- Rock Island, Boeye 3, Esposito 3.

Records -- Rock Island 4-2, East Troy 1-3

Boys soccer

Iowa City West 7, Assumption 0

Halftime -- ICW 3, Assumption 0. Goals -- ICW, Gada Ambo (unassisted), 9th minute; ICW, Micah Frisbee (unassisted), 21st minute; ICW, Frisbee (unassisted), 24th minute; ICW, Frisbee (Brody Schilling), 41st minute; ICW, Kaiya Luethje (unassisted), 59th minute; ICW, Matthew McDonnell (penalty kick), 62nd minute; ICW, Patrick Shirazi (penalty kick), 69th minute. Shots -- ICW 14, Assumption 4. Saves -- ICW (Zachary Albright 2), Assumption (Gaige Ash 9). Corners -- ICW 3, Assumption 2.

Records -- Assumption 0-1, Iowa City West 1-0.

