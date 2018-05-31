Boys soccer
Iowa state tournament
at Cownie Soccer Complex, Des Moines
Class 1A
Thursday's results
Iowa City Regina 3, Treynor 0
Des Moines Christian 4, Iowa Mennonite 0
Gilbert 1, Assumption 0 (2 OT)
Williamsburg 2, Nevada 1
Today's games
Iowa City Regina (16-3) vs. Gilbert (14-7), noon
Williamsburg (14-3) vs. Des Moines Christian (16-1), 12:05 p.m.
Class 2A
Thursday's results
Pella 2, Perry 1
Marion 5, Newton 4
Cedar Rapids Xavier 3, Dallas Center-Grimes 0
Storm Lake 6, Hudson 0
Today's games
Pella (16-2) vs. Cedar Rapids Xavier (10-7), 2:30 p.m.
Storm Lake (17-0) vs. Marion (16-0), 2:45 p.m.
Class 3A
Thursday's results
Waukee 2, West Des Moines Valley 1 (OT)
Bettendorf 1, Iowa City High 0
Iowa City West 2, Ankeny Centennial 1 (OT)
Ankeny 3, Cedar Rapids Prairie 0
Today's games
Waukee (13-5) vs. Iowa City West (18-3), 5 p.m.
Ankeny (16-4) vs. Bettendorf (15-2), 5:05 p.m.
Gilbert 1, Assumption 0 (2OT)
Halftime score -- Gilbert 0, Assumption 0. Goals -- Jack Gustafson from Jason Taylor, 92nd minute. Shots -- Assumption 6, Gilbert 9. Shots on goal -- Assumption 4, Gilbert 5. Saves -- Assumption (Gaige Ash 4); Gilbert (Christian Graber 3). Offsides -- Assumption 3, Gilbert 2. Corner kicks -- Assumption 2, Gilbert 10. Fouls -- Assumption 8, Gilbert 10. Yellow card -- Gilbert (Taylor).
Team records -- Assumption 12-9 (final); Gilbert 14-7
Bettendorf 1, Iowa City High 0
Halftime score -- Bettendorf 0, City High 0. Goals -- Dawson Gamble from Ian Silva, 67th minute. Shots -- City High 18, Bettendorf 8. Shots on goal -- City High 11, Bettendorf 6. Saves -- City High (Wilfried Kadohou 4); Bettendorf (Micah Poole 10). Offsides -- City High 2, Bettendorf 0. Corner kicks -- City High 7, Bettendorf 2. Fouls -- City High 7, Bettendorf 12. Yellow card -- Bettendorf (George Elias).
Team records -- Iowa City High 16-5 (final); Bettendorf 15-2
Baseball
MAC standings
;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Assumption;;2;0;7;2
Davenport Central;;2;0;4;2
Davenport West;;2;0;5;1
Bettendorf;;1;0;2;3
North Scott;;1;1;5;1
Muscatine;;1;1;1;3
Pleasant Valley;;0;2;4;4
Davenport North;;0;1;3;2
Burlington;;0;2;3;3
Clinton;;0;2;2;4
Thursday's games
Davenport Central 12, Burlington 2 (5)
Davenport Central 11, Burlington 1 (6)
Assumption 5, Clinton 1
Assumption 7, Clinton 3
Bettendorf 5, Davenport North 0
Davenport North 3, Bettendorf 0, suspended
North Scott 5, Muscatine 2
Muscatine 1, North Scott 0
Davenport West 10, Pleasant Valley 2
Davenport West 8, Pleasant Valley 4
Assumption 5-7, Clinton 1-3
First game
Clinton;100;000;0;--;1;1;1
Assumption;004;010;x;--;5;4;1
Jared Simpson, Hunter Brashaw (5); Nick Gotilla, Brandon Schlicting (7). WP – Gotilla. LP – Simpson. Two or more hits – Assumption, Daniel Powers. 2B – Assumption, Jayson Willers. RBI – Clinton, Max Holy; Assumption, Gotilla 2, Seth Adrian, Powers.
Second game
Clinton;021;000;0;--;3;6;1
Assumption;060;010;x;--;7;5;0
Parker Mangelsen, Ethan Wilkins (6); Ryan Wohlers, Daniel Powers (6). WP – Wohlers. LP – Mangelsen. Two or more hits – Clinton, Jared Simpson. 2B – Clinton, Ricky Clay, Jared Simpson; Assumption, Nick Gotilla. RBI – Clinton, Matt Swamberger; Assumption, Noah Weiman 2, Gotilla 2, Powers, Schneiderman, Schlicting.
Davenport West 10-8, Pleasant Valley 2-4
Game 1
Pleasant Valley;200;000;0;--;2;4;3
Dav. West;043;300;x;--;10;5;0
Will Christophersen, Jack Young (4), Ely Adams (6) and Peyton Lindmark. Clayton Nettleton, RJ Joiner (7) and Connor Saul. WP – Nettleton (2-0). LP – Christophersen (1-1). Two or more hits – PV, Kyle McDermott. 3B – PV, Max Slavens; West, Trevor Burkhart. RBI – PV, Slavens, Evan Crawford; West, Burkhart 3, Alex Hunt 2, Saul, Payton Young.
Game 2
Pleasant Valley;100;020;1;--;4;9;1
Dav. West;014;021;x;--;8;8;0
Kyle Stoddard, Jack Young (5), Kyle McDermott (6) and Erik Israel, Ethan Graham (4). Kyle Oberbroeckling and Connor Saul. WP – Oberbroeckling (2-0). LP – Stoddard (0-1). Two or more hits – PV, Evan Crawford, Young, Adams; West, Noah McCreary, Alex Hunt, Clayton Nettleton. 2B -- PV, Crawford 2; West, Nettleton 2, Hunt, Cale Warren. 3B – PV, Adams. RBI – PV, Adams 3, Crawford; West, Saul 2, Nettleton, Hunt, McCreary.
Records – PV 4-5, 0-2 MAC; West 5-1, 2-0
Central 12-11, Burlington 2-1
Game 1
Burlington;000;02;--;2;6;3
Central;093;0X;--;12;10;1
WP -- Eddie VanCamp. LP -- Riley Gilpin. Two or more hits -- Burlington, Mason Leinbach, Jacob Hardy; Central, Nick Fleming 3, Adin Delarosa, Brendan Gogulich. 2B -- Central, Delarosa. HR -- Burlington, Cody Newman. RBI -- Newman 2, Burlington; Central, Spencer Darland 4, Delarosa, Josh Hann, Fleming, Connor Bedell, Elijah Mitchell.
Game 2
Burlington;001;000;--;1;4;2
Central;015;104;--;11;9;0
WP -- Caleb Evans. LP -- Ethan Zaiser. Two or more hits -- Central, Adin Delarosa, Will Kranz. 2B -- Central, Kranz. HR -- Central, Zack Wirt, Connor Bedell. RBI -- Burlington, Mason Leinbach; Central, Bedell 3, Kranz 2, Wirt 2, Gogulich 2, Delarosa.
Records -- Central 5-2, 2-0; Burlington 3-4, 0-2
North Scott 5-1, Muscatine 2-0
Game 1
North Scott;202;010;0;--;5;5;0
Muscatine;100;010;0;--2;4;3
Winning battery – North Scott, Graysen Drezek and Austin Schneider. Two or more hits – North Scott, Schneider 3. 2B – North Scott, Schneider; Muscatine, Gavyn Ashley. RBIs – North Scott, Brooks Sunny 2, Jake Matthaidess; Muscatine, Joseph Martinez, Joseph Morrison. Records – North Scott 4-0, 1-0; Muscatine 0-3, 0-1.
Game 2
Muscatine;000;001;X;--1;2;0
North Scott;000;000;0;--0;1;0
Winning battery – Muscatine, Joseph Morrison and Cooper Zeck. Two or more hits – None. RBIs – None. Records – North Scott 4-1, 1-1; Muscatine 1-3, 1-1
Wilton 10, Northeast 0
Northeast;000;00;--;0;4;2
Wilton;240;4x;--;10;6;2
Travis Luett; Colin McCrab. WP – McCrab. LP – Luett. Two or more hits – Wilton, McCrabb 3, Cory Anderson. 2B – Wilton, McCrabb. 3B – Wilton, Anderson. HR – Wilton, McCrabb, Jared Townsend.
Late Wednesday
Cedar Rapids Washington 18-11, Muscatine 15-0
First game
Muscatine;500;202;6;--;15;11;1
Cedar Rapids Washington;114;039;X;--;18;13;3
WP -- Joey Martinez. Two or more hits -- Muscatine, Drew Logel 3, Gavyn Ashley, Creighton Carlson; Cedar Rapids Washington, Joe McKinstry 4, Jacob Bockenstedt, Nolan Cavanaugh, Matyk Hilton. 2B -- Muscatine, Ashley, Bryce Owen; Cedar Rapids Washington, Lincoln Riley, McKinstry. 3B -- Muscatine, Ashley. HR -- Cedar Rapids Washington, Cavanaugh. RBI -- Muscatine, Ashley 4, Logel 3, Vincent Benevente 2, Brady Swift, Creighton Carlson, Tom LoBianco; Cedar Rapids Washington, McKinstry 4, Cavanaugh 3, Hilton 2, Riley, Drew Christiansen, Jacob Bockenstedt.
Second game
Muscatine;000;000;--;0;0;1
Cedar Rapids Washington;100;352;--;11;9;0
WP -- Creighton Carlson, Adam Dodds. Two or more hits -- Cedar Rapids Washington, Lincoln Riley 3. 2B -- Cedar Rapids Washington, Nick Nading. HR -- Cedar Rapids Washington, Riley. RBI -- Cedar Rapids Washington, Nading 3, Joe McKinstry 3, Matyk Hilton 3.
Softball
Iowa high school rankings
Class 1A
1. Lansing, Kee ;4-0 ;1
2. Clarksville;4-0;2
3. Collins-Maxwell;6-0;5
4. Akron-Westfield;5-1;4
5. North Union;4-0;6
6. Martensdale-St. Marys;5-2;3
7. Sigourney;5-1;10
8. Belle Plaine;4-2 ;8
9. Westwood;5-2 ;7
10. Woodbury Central;5-1;12
11. Lisbon;4-0;13
12. AGWSR;5-1;14
13. Newell-Fonda;3-4;9
14. Mason City Newman;6-0;NR
15. New London;5-1;NR
Dropped Out -- Montezuma (11), Murray (15)
Class 2A
1. Durant;3-0;1
2. Central Springs;4-0;3
3. Des Moines Christian;4-0;4
4. IKM-Manning;4-0;5
5. Alta-Aurelia;4-0;8
6. West Sioux;6-2;6
7. Iowa City Regina;3-1;7
8. Treynor;4-1;9
9. Logan-Magnolia;7-1;2
10. East Marshall;7-0;11
11. Louisa-Muscatine;8-1;12
12. North Linn;10-1;14
13. Jesup;5-2;9
14. Van Meter;5-2;NR
15. Earlham;2-3;13
Dropped Out -- Highland (15)
Class 3A
1. Davenport Assumption;5-0;1
2. Waterloo Columbus;2-0;4
3. Humboldt;4-0;5
4. Spirit Lake;8-0 ;6
5. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont;8-0;NR
6. Albia;7-1;2
7. North Polk;4-2;7
8. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley;5-0;8
9. Atlantic;5-0;9
10. Crestwood;3-2 ;10
11. Roland-Story;4-0;14
12. Solon;4-2;NR
13. Clarke;5-1;NR
14. Cherokee;6-1;NR
15. Centerville;6-1;NR
Dropped Out -- Beckman Catholic (3), West Marshall (11), Sioux Center (12), Camanche (13), Mount Vernon (15)
Class 4A
1. Winterset;6-0;1
2. Independence;5-0;3
3. Charles City;7-1;2
4. Carlisle;6-2;4
5. Denison-Schleswig;5-0;5
6. Oskaloosa;4-1;7
7. Cedar Rapids Xavier;5-2;10
8. Western Dubuque;5-1;11
9. Lewis Central;6-2;8
10. ADM;7-1;NR
11. North Scott;5-1 ;13
12. Sergeant Bluff-Luton;5-3;9
13. Newton;3-0;NR
14. Dallas Center-Grimes;1-2;12
15. Waverly-Shell Rock;3-2;15
Dropped Out -- Ballard (6), Boone (14)
Class 5A
1. Cedar Rapids Kennedy;6-0;3
2. Pleasant Valley;2-2;1
3. Dubuque Hempstead;7-0;7
4. Cedar Rapids Jefferson;7-1;4
5. West Des Moines Valley;3-1;5
6. Waukee;1-0;8
7. Urbandale;2-0;9
8. Indianola;4-1;2
9. Dowling Catholic;2-0;10
10. Iowa City High;7-1;13
11. Southeast Polk;3-0;NR
12. Linn-Mar;4-2;11
13. Ankeny;5-1;15
14. Johnston;2-2;6
15. Fort Dodge;6-0;NR
MAC standings
;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Burlington;;4;0;10;0
Assumption;;2;0;5;0
Davenport West;;2;1;3;2
Pleasant Valley;;2;1;3;2
North Scott;;2;2;5;3
Muscatine;;2;2;3;3
Bettendorf;;1;2;2;4
Davenport North;;1;2;1;3
Davenport Central;;0;4;2;6
Clinton;;0;2;0;3
Friday's games
Clinton at Assumption (DH), 5:30 p.m.
Davenport Central at Burlington (DH), 5:30 p.m.
Bettendorf 8, Davenport North 1
Bettendorf vs. Davenport North, Game 2, postponed
Muscatine 3, North Scott 0
Muscatine 7, North Scott 5
Pleasant Valley 9, Davenport West 3
Pleasant Valley vs. Davenport West, Game 2, late
Burlington 9-10, Davenport Central 6-0
First game
Central;320;010;0;—;6;10;3
Burlington;112;230;x;—;9;8;2
WP -- Katie Baltisberger (1-0). LP -- Breana Shorter (1-3). Two hits or more -- Davenport Central, Shorter 3, Megan Younkin, Amber Brewer; Burlington, Lydia Allen-Barnes, Emily Bloomer. 2B – Davenport Central, Shorter; Burlington, Bloomer, Allen-Barnes. HR – Davenport Central, Shorter. RBI -- Davenport Central, Shorter 3, Aubrey Verdon, Megan Fellner, Brewer; Burlington, Bloomer 2, Kinzie Parrish 2, Makaylin Powers, Allen-Barnes
Second game
Central;000;00;—;0;3;1
Burlington;101;26;—;10;12;1
WP -- Powers (4-0). LP -- Destiny Vanhecke (1-1). Two hits or more – Burlington, Adessa Brandenburg 3, Powers 3, Alivia Fawcett 3. 2B -- Burlington, Brandenburg 3, Powers 2, Fawcett, Parrish. RBI – Burlington, Powers 4, Fawcett 3, Parrish 2, Brandenburg.
Records -- Davenport Central (2-6, 0-4)Burlington (10-0, 4-0).
Assumption 12-13, Clinton 2-1
First game
Clinton;000;20;--;2;4;2
Assumption;235;02;--;12;13;0
WP -- Hannah Kelley. LP -- Erennan. Two or more hits -- Assumption, Anna Wohlers, Kelley, Paige Madden, Nicole Yoder. 2B -- Assumption, Kelley, Yoder, Olivia Allen. 3B -- Assumption, Wohlers. RBI -- Assumption, Kelley 3, Hannah Wislander 2, Yoder 2, Olivia Wardlow, Madden, Allen.
Second game
Clinton;100;0;--;1;2;2
Assumption;642;1;--;13;12;0
WP -- Ally Timmons. LP -- N. Dornbush. Two or more hits -- Assumption, Anna Wohlers 3, Olivia Wardlow, Sydney Roe, Erin Ackerman. 2B -- Assumption, Wohlers 2, Ackerman. 3B -- Assumption, Hannah Kelley, Ackerman, Wardlow. HR -- Assumption, Roe. RBI -- Assumption, Wohlers 5, Roe 2, Wardlow, Kelley, Nicole Yoder, Ackerman, Lauren Diulio.
Pleasant Valley 9, Davenport West 3
PV;120;021;3;--;9;11;1
DW;001;001;1;--;3;8;3
WP -- Christin Hartman (4IP, 2ER, 4H, 0K, 0BB). LP -- Erica Ralfs (4IP, 3ER, 4H, 3K, 1BB). Two or more hits -- Pleasant Valley - Carli Spelhaug, Kaitlyn Drish; West - Emma Lee. HR -- Pleasant Valley, C. Spelhaug; West, Ralfs. RBI -- Pleasant Valley, Drish 2, C. Spelhaug 2, Carly Sundry, Jessi Meyer; West -- Ralfs, Jayme Finn.
Muscatine 3-7, North Scott 0-5
Game 1
North Scott;000;000;0;--;0;3;0
Muscatine;030;000;X;--;3;5;0
WP -- Carrie Nelson. LP -- Kendal Newman. 2B -- Muscatine, Haley Jarrett, Kaylie Reynolds. RBI -- Muscatine, Carrie Nelson, Kate Nelson, Nikole Molina. Records -- Muscatine 3-3, 2-2; 5-3, 2-2.
Game 2
North Scott;040;001;0;--;5;11;3
Muscatine;121;300;X;--;7;14;0
WP -- Ragan Carey. LP -- Ashlynn Shannon. Two or more hits -- Muscatine, Brittni Lloyd 3, Haley Jarrett 3, Morgan Hogenson, Rylie Moss; North Scott, Delaney Killburg, Samantha Lee, Rachel Anderson, Abby Moeller. 2B -- Muscatine, Moss, Jarrett; North Scott, Anderson. RBI -- Muscatine, Jarrett 2, Kate Nelson 2, C. Nelson, Hogenson, Lloyd; North Scott, Anderson 2, Lee, Ryann Cheek, Brooke Kilburg. Records -- Muscatine 3-3, 2-2; North Scott 5-3, 2-2.
Girls Tennis
State Tourney
Class 2A
Singles
Semi-finals – Davi Patterson (Boone) def. Arunadee Fernando (Ames), 6-3, 1-6, 6-1; Cari Naanep (Johnston) def. Lily Feldman (Pleasant Valley), 6-4, 6-2
Championship – Cari Naanep (Johnston) def. Davi Patterson (Boone), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2
Third place match – Lily Feldman (Pleasant Valley) def. Arunadee Fernando (Ames), 6-3, 7-5
Doubles
Championship – Emma Koch/Audrey Koch (Iowa City West) def. Anna Wanek/Kaylyn Chleborad (Dowling Catholic), 6-4, 6-1
Consolation semi-finals – Alyssa Lewton/Alli Gustafson (Ankeny Centennial) def. Roshni Penmatcha/Kayla Nutt (Pleasant Valley), 6-4, 6-4
Seventh place match – Roshni Penmatcha/Kayla Nutt (Pleasant Valley) def. Shelby Cook.Veena Venkaesh (CR Kennedy), 7-6, 6-3
Class 1A
Singles
Championship – Annatta Charoenkul (Fairfield) def. Yana Gaskell (Fairfield), 6-4, 6-4
Doubles
Championship – Olivia Fain/Taylor Hogan (Columbus Catholic) def. Sophie Walker/Sydney Streicher (Red Oak), 6-0, 6-1
Consolation semi-finals – Cecily Johnson/Bronwyn Metcalf (Pella) def. Natalie Goble/Marly Bussa (Camanche), 7-5, 6-4
Seventh Place Match – Natalie Goble/Marly Bussa (Camanche ) def. Katie Larson/Minho Shirai (Fort Madison), 6-2, 6-3
