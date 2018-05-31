Boys soccer

Iowa state tournament

at Cownie Soccer Complex, Des Moines

Class 1A

Thursday's results

Iowa City Regina 3, Treynor 0

Des Moines Christian 4, Iowa Mennonite 0

Gilbert 1, Assumption 0 (2 OT)

Williamsburg 2, Nevada 1

Today's games

Iowa City Regina (16-3) vs. Gilbert (14-7), noon

Williamsburg (14-3) vs. Des Moines Christian (16-1), 12:05 p.m.

Class 2A

Thursday's results

Pella 2, Perry 1

Marion 5, Newton 4

Cedar Rapids Xavier 3, Dallas Center-Grimes 0

Storm Lake 6, Hudson 0

Today's games

Pella (16-2) vs. Cedar Rapids Xavier (10-7), 2:30 p.m.

Storm Lake (17-0) vs. Marion (16-0), 2:45 p.m.

Class 3A

Thursday's results

Waukee 2, West Des Moines Valley 1 (OT)

Bettendorf 1, Iowa City High 0

Iowa City West 2, Ankeny Centennial 1 (OT)

Ankeny 3, Cedar Rapids Prairie 0

Today's games

Waukee (13-5) vs. Iowa City West (18-3), 5 p.m.

Ankeny (16-4) vs. Bettendorf (15-2), 5:05 p.m.

Gilbert 1, Assumption 0 (2OT)

Halftime score -- Gilbert 0, Assumption 0. Goals -- Jack Gustafson from Jason Taylor, 92nd minute. Shots -- Assumption 6, Gilbert 9. Shots on goal -- Assumption 4, Gilbert 5. Saves -- Assumption (Gaige Ash 4); Gilbert (Christian Graber 3). Offsides -- Assumption 3, Gilbert 2. Corner kicks -- Assumption 2, Gilbert 10. Fouls -- Assumption 8, Gilbert 10. Yellow card -- Gilbert (Taylor).

Team records -- Assumption 12-9 (final); Gilbert 14-7

Bettendorf 1, Iowa City High 0

Halftime score -- Bettendorf 0, City High 0. Goals -- Dawson Gamble from Ian Silva, 67th minute. Shots -- City High 18, Bettendorf 8. Shots on goal -- City High 11, Bettendorf 6. Saves -- City High (Wilfried Kadohou 4); Bettendorf (Micah Poole 10). Offsides -- City High 2, Bettendorf 0. Corner kicks -- City High 7, Bettendorf 2. Fouls -- City High 7, Bettendorf 12. Yellow card -- Bettendorf (George Elias).

Team records -- Iowa City High 16-5 (final); Bettendorf 15-2

Baseball

MAC standings

;Conf;Overall

;;W;L;W;L

Assumption;;2;0;7;2

Davenport Central;;2;0;4;2

Davenport West;;2;0;5;1

Bettendorf;;1;0;2;3

North Scott;;1;1;5;1

Muscatine;;1;1;1;3

Pleasant Valley;;0;2;4;4

Davenport North;;0;1;3;2

Burlington;;0;2;3;3

Clinton;;0;2;2;4

Thursday's games

Davenport Central 12, Burlington 2 (5)

Davenport Central 11, Burlington 1 (6)

Assumption 5, Clinton 1

Assumption 7, Clinton 3

Bettendorf 5, Davenport North 0

Davenport North 3, Bettendorf 0, suspended 

North Scott 5, Muscatine 2

Muscatine 1, North Scott 0

Davenport West 10, Pleasant Valley 2

Davenport West 8, Pleasant Valley 4

Assumption 5-7, Clinton 1-3

First game

Clinton;100;000;0;--;1;1;1

Assumption;004;010;x;--;5;4;1

Jared Simpson, Hunter Brashaw (5); Nick Gotilla, Brandon Schlicting (7). WP – Gotilla. LP – Simpson. Two or more hits – Assumption, Daniel Powers. 2B – Assumption, Jayson Willers. RBI – Clinton, Max Holy; Assumption, Gotilla 2, Seth Adrian, Powers.

Second game

Clinton;021;000;0;--;3;6;1

Assumption;060;010;x;--;7;5;0

Parker Mangelsen, Ethan Wilkins (6); Ryan Wohlers, Daniel Powers (6). WP – Wohlers. LP – Mangelsen. Two or more hits – Clinton, Jared Simpson. 2B – Clinton, Ricky Clay, Jared Simpson; Assumption, Nick Gotilla. RBI – Clinton, Matt Swamberger; Assumption, Noah Weiman 2, Gotilla 2, Powers, Schneiderman, Schlicting.

Davenport West 10-8, Pleasant Valley 2-4

Game 1

Pleasant Valley;200;000;0;--;2;4;3

Dav. West;043;300;x;--;10;5;0

Will Christophersen, Jack Young (4), Ely Adams (6) and Peyton Lindmark. Clayton Nettleton, RJ Joiner (7) and Connor Saul. WP – Nettleton (2-0). LP – Christophersen (1-1). Two or more hits – PV, Kyle McDermott. 3B – PV, Max Slavens; West, Trevor Burkhart. RBI – PV, Slavens, Evan Crawford; West, Burkhart 3, Alex Hunt 2, Saul, Payton Young.

Game 2

Pleasant Valley;100;020;1;--;4;9;1

Dav. West;014;021;x;--;8;8;0

Kyle Stoddard, Jack Young (5), Kyle McDermott (6) and Erik Israel, Ethan Graham (4). Kyle Oberbroeckling and Connor Saul. WP – Oberbroeckling (2-0). LP – Stoddard (0-1). Two or more hits – PV, Evan Crawford, Young, Adams; West, Noah McCreary, Alex Hunt, Clayton Nettleton. 2B -- PV, Crawford 2; West, Nettleton 2, Hunt, Cale Warren. 3B – PV, Adams. RBI – PV, Adams 3, Crawford; West, Saul 2, Nettleton, Hunt, McCreary.

Records – PV 4-5, 0-2 MAC; West 5-1, 2-0

Central 12-11, Burlington 2-1

Game 1

Burlington;000;02;--;2;6;3

Central;093;0X;--;12;10;1

WP -- Eddie VanCamp. LP -- Riley Gilpin. Two or more hits -- Burlington, Mason Leinbach, Jacob Hardy; Central, Nick Fleming 3, Adin Delarosa, Brendan Gogulich. 2B -- Central, Delarosa. HR -- Burlington, Cody Newman. RBI -- Newman 2, Burlington; Central, Spencer Darland 4, Delarosa, Josh Hann, Fleming, Connor Bedell, Elijah Mitchell.

Game 2

Burlington;001;000;--;1;4;2

Central;015;104;--;11;9;0

WP -- Caleb Evans. LP -- Ethan Zaiser. Two or more hits -- Central, Adin Delarosa, Will Kranz. 2B -- Central, Kranz. HR -- Central, Zack Wirt, Connor Bedell. RBI -- Burlington, Mason Leinbach; Central, Bedell 3, Kranz 2, Wirt 2, Gogulich 2, Delarosa.

Records -- Central 5-2, 2-0; Burlington 3-4, 0-2

North Scott 5-1, Muscatine 2-0

Game 1

North Scott;202;010;0;--;5;5;0

Muscatine;100;010;0;--2;4;3

Winning battery – North Scott, Graysen Drezek and Austin Schneider. Two or more hits – North Scott, Schneider 3. 2B – North Scott, Schneider; Muscatine, Gavyn Ashley. RBIs – North Scott, Brooks Sunny 2, Jake Matthaidess; Muscatine, Joseph Martinez, Joseph Morrison. Records – North Scott 4-0, 1-0; Muscatine 0-3, 0-1.

Game 2

Muscatine;000;001;X;--1;2;0

North Scott;000;000;0;--0;1;0

Winning battery – Muscatine, Joseph Morrison and Cooper Zeck. Two or more hits – None. RBIs – None. Records – North Scott 4-1, 1-1; Muscatine 1-3, 1-1

Wilton 10, Northeast 0

Northeast;000;00;--;0;4;2

Wilton;240;4x;--;10;6;2

Travis Luett; Colin McCrab. WP – McCrab. LP – Luett. Two or more hits – Wilton, McCrabb 3, Cory Anderson. 2B – Wilton, McCrabb. 3B – Wilton, Anderson. HR – Wilton, McCrabb, Jared Townsend.

Late Wednesday

Cedar Rapids Washington 18-11, Muscatine 15-0

First game

Muscatine;500;202;6;--;15;11;1

Cedar Rapids Washington;114;039;X;--;18;13;3

WP -- Joey Martinez. Two or more hits -- Muscatine, Drew Logel 3, Gavyn Ashley, Creighton Carlson; Cedar Rapids Washington, Joe McKinstry 4, Jacob Bockenstedt, Nolan Cavanaugh, Matyk Hilton. 2B -- Muscatine, Ashley, Bryce Owen; Cedar Rapids Washington, Lincoln Riley, McKinstry. 3B -- Muscatine, Ashley. HR -- Cedar Rapids Washington, Cavanaugh. RBI -- Muscatine, Ashley 4, Logel 3, Vincent Benevente 2, Brady Swift, Creighton Carlson, Tom LoBianco; Cedar Rapids Washington, McKinstry 4, Cavanaugh 3, Hilton 2, Riley, Drew Christiansen, Jacob Bockenstedt.

Second game

Muscatine;000;000;--;0;0;1

Cedar Rapids Washington;100;352;--;11;9;0

WP -- Creighton Carlson, Adam Dodds. Two or more hits -- Cedar Rapids Washington, Lincoln Riley 3. 2B -- Cedar Rapids Washington, Nick Nading. HR -- Cedar Rapids Washington, Riley. RBI -- Cedar Rapids Washington, Nading 3, Joe McKinstry 3, Matyk Hilton 3.

Softball

Iowa high school rankings

Class 1A

1. Lansing, Kee ;4-0 ;1

2. Clarksville;4-0;2

3. Collins-Maxwell;6-0;5

4. Akron-Westfield;5-1;4

5. North Union;4-0;6

6. Martensdale-St. Marys;5-2;3

7. Sigourney;5-1;10

8. Belle Plaine;4-2 ;8

9. Westwood;5-2 ;7

10. Woodbury Central;5-1;12

11. Lisbon;4-0;13

12. AGWSR;5-1;14

13. Newell-Fonda;3-4;9

14. Mason City Newman;6-0;NR

15. New London;5-1;NR

Dropped Out -- Montezuma (11), Murray (15)

Class 2A

1. Durant;3-0;1

2. Central Springs;4-0;3

3. Des Moines Christian;4-0;4

4. IKM-Manning;4-0;5

5. Alta-Aurelia;4-0;8

6. West Sioux;6-2;6

7. Iowa City Regina;3-1;7

8. Treynor;4-1;9

9. Logan-Magnolia;7-1;2

10. East Marshall;7-0;11

11. Louisa-Muscatine;8-1;12

12. North Linn;10-1;14

13. Jesup;5-2;9

14. Van Meter;5-2;NR

15. Earlham;2-3;13

Dropped Out -- Highland (15)

Class 3A

1. Davenport Assumption;5-0;1

2. Waterloo Columbus;2-0;4

3. Humboldt;4-0;5

4. Spirit Lake;8-0 ;6

5. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont;8-0;NR

6. Albia;7-1;2

7. North Polk;4-2;7

8. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley;5-0;8

9. Atlantic;5-0;9

10. Crestwood;3-2 ;10

11. Roland-Story;4-0;14

12. Solon;4-2;NR

13. Clarke;5-1;NR

14. Cherokee;6-1;NR

15. Centerville;6-1;NR

Dropped Out -- Beckman Catholic (3), West Marshall (11), Sioux Center (12), Camanche (13), Mount Vernon (15)

Class 4A

1. Winterset;6-0;1

2. Independence;5-0;3

3. Charles City;7-1;2

4. Carlisle;6-2;4

5. Denison-Schleswig;5-0;5

6. Oskaloosa;4-1;7

7. Cedar Rapids Xavier;5-2;10

8. Western Dubuque;5-1;11

9. Lewis Central;6-2;8

10. ADM;7-1;NR

11. North Scott;5-1 ;13

12. Sergeant Bluff-Luton;5-3;9

13. Newton;3-0;NR

14. Dallas Center-Grimes;1-2;12

15. Waverly-Shell Rock;3-2;15

Dropped Out -- Ballard (6), Boone (14)

Class 5A

1. Cedar Rapids Kennedy;6-0;3

2. Pleasant Valley;2-2;1

3. Dubuque Hempstead;7-0;7

4. Cedar Rapids Jefferson;7-1;4

5. West Des Moines Valley;3-1;5

6. Waukee;1-0;8

7. Urbandale;2-0;9

8. Indianola;4-1;2

9. Dowling Catholic;2-0;10

10. Iowa City High;7-1;13

11. Southeast Polk;3-0;NR

12. Linn-Mar;4-2;11

13. Ankeny;5-1;15

14. Johnston;2-2;6

15. Fort Dodge;6-0;NR

MAC standings

;Conf;Overall

;;W;L;W;L

Burlington;;4;0;10;0

Assumption;;2;0;5;0

Davenport West;;2;1;3;2

Pleasant Valley;;2;1;3;2

North Scott;;2;2;5;3

Muscatine;;2;2;3;3

Bettendorf;;1;2;2;4

Davenport North;;1;2;1;3

Davenport Central;;0;4;2;6

Clinton;;0;2;0;3

Friday's games

Clinton at Assumption (DH), 5:30 p.m.

Davenport Central at Burlington (DH), 5:30 p.m.

Bettendorf 8, Davenport North 1

Bettendorf vs. Davenport North, Game 2, postponed

Muscatine 3, North Scott 0

Muscatine 7, North Scott 5

Pleasant Valley 9, Davenport West 3

Pleasant Valley vs. Davenport West, Game 2, late

Burlington 9-10, Davenport Central 6-0

First game

Central;320;010;0;—;6;10;3

Burlington;112;230;x;—;9;8;2

WP -- Katie Baltisberger (1-0). LP -- Breana Shorter (1-3). Two hits or more -- Davenport Central, Shorter 3, Megan Younkin, Amber Brewer; Burlington, Lydia Allen-Barnes, Emily Bloomer. 2B – Davenport Central, Shorter; Burlington, Bloomer, Allen-Barnes. HR – Davenport Central, Shorter. RBI -- Davenport Central, Shorter 3, Aubrey Verdon, Megan Fellner, Brewer; Burlington, Bloomer 2, Kinzie Parrish 2, Makaylin Powers, Allen-Barnes

Second game

Central;000;00;—;0;3;1

Burlington;101;26;—;10;12;1

WP -- Powers (4-0). LP -- Destiny Vanhecke (1-1). Two hits or more – Burlington, Adessa Brandenburg 3, Powers 3, Alivia Fawcett 3. 2B -- Burlington, Brandenburg 3, Powers 2, Fawcett, Parrish. RBI – Burlington, Powers 4, Fawcett 3, Parrish 2, Brandenburg.

Records -- Davenport Central (2-6, 0-4)Burlington (10-0, 4-0).

Assumption 12-13, Clinton 2-1

First game

Clinton;000;20;--;2;4;2

Assumption;235;02;--;12;13;0

WP -- Hannah Kelley. LP -- Erennan. Two or more hits -- Assumption, Anna Wohlers, Kelley, Paige Madden, Nicole Yoder. 2B -- Assumption, Kelley, Yoder, Olivia Allen. 3B -- Assumption, Wohlers. RBI -- Assumption, Kelley 3, Hannah Wislander 2, Yoder 2, Olivia Wardlow, Madden, Allen.

Second game

Clinton;100;0;--;1;2;2

Assumption;642;1;--;13;12;0

WP -- Ally Timmons. LP -- N. Dornbush. Two or more hits -- Assumption, Anna Wohlers 3, Olivia Wardlow, Sydney Roe, Erin Ackerman. 2B -- Assumption, Wohlers 2, Ackerman. 3B -- Assumption, Hannah Kelley, Ackerman, Wardlow. HR -- Assumption, Roe. RBI -- Assumption, Wohlers 5, Roe 2, Wardlow, Kelley, Nicole Yoder, Ackerman, Lauren Diulio.

Pleasant Valley 9, Davenport West 3

PV;120;021;3;--;9;11;1

DW;001;001;1;--;3;8;3

WP -- Christin Hartman (4IP, 2ER, 4H, 0K, 0BB). LP -- Erica Ralfs (4IP, 3ER, 4H, 3K, 1BB). Two or more hits -- Pleasant Valley - Carli Spelhaug, Kaitlyn Drish; West - Emma Lee. HR -- Pleasant Valley, C. Spelhaug; West, Ralfs. RBI -- Pleasant Valley, Drish 2, C. Spelhaug 2, Carly Sundry, Jessi Meyer; West -- Ralfs, Jayme Finn.

Muscatine 3-7, North Scott 0-5

Game 1

North Scott;000;000;0;--;0;3;0

Muscatine;030;000;X;--;3;5;0

WP -- Carrie Nelson. LP -- Kendal Newman. 2B -- Muscatine, Haley Jarrett, Kaylie Reynolds. RBI -- Muscatine, Carrie Nelson, Kate Nelson, Nikole Molina. Records -- Muscatine 3-3, 2-2; 5-3, 2-2.

Game 2

North Scott;040;001;0;--;5;11;3

Muscatine;121;300;X;--;7;14;0

WP -- Ragan Carey. LP -- Ashlynn Shannon. Two or more hits -- Muscatine, Brittni Lloyd 3, Haley Jarrett 3, Morgan Hogenson, Rylie Moss; North Scott, Delaney Killburg, Samantha Lee, Rachel Anderson, Abby Moeller. 2B -- Muscatine, Moss, Jarrett; North Scott, Anderson. RBI -- Muscatine, Jarrett 2, Kate Nelson 2, C. Nelson, Hogenson, Lloyd; North Scott, Anderson 2, Lee, Ryann Cheek, Brooke Kilburg. Records -- Muscatine 3-3, 2-2; North Scott 5-3, 2-2.

Girls Tennis

State Tourney

Class 2A

Singles

Semi-finals – Davi Patterson (Boone) def. Arunadee Fernando (Ames), 6-3, 1-6, 6-1; Cari Naanep (Johnston) def. Lily Feldman (Pleasant Valley), 6-4, 6-2

Championship – Cari Naanep (Johnston) def. Davi Patterson (Boone), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2

Third place match – Lily Feldman (Pleasant Valley) def. Arunadee Fernando (Ames), 6-3, 7-5

Doubles

Championship – Emma Koch/Audrey Koch (Iowa City West) def. Anna Wanek/Kaylyn Chleborad (Dowling Catholic), 6-4, 6-1

Consolation semi-finals – Alyssa Lewton/Alli Gustafson (Ankeny Centennial) def. Roshni Penmatcha/Kayla Nutt (Pleasant Valley), 6-4, 6-4

Seventh place match – Roshni Penmatcha/Kayla Nutt (Pleasant Valley) def. Shelby Cook.Veena Venkaesh (CR Kennedy), 7-6, 6-3

Class 1A

Singles

Championship – Annatta Charoenkul (Fairfield) def. Yana Gaskell (Fairfield), 6-4, 6-4

Doubles

Championship – Olivia Fain/Taylor Hogan (Columbus Catholic) def. Sophie Walker/Sydney Streicher (Red Oak), 6-0, 6-1

Consolation semi-finals – Cecily Johnson/Bronwyn Metcalf (Pella) def. Natalie Goble/Marly Bussa (Camanche), 7-5, 6-4

Seventh Place Match – Natalie Goble/Marly Bussa (Camanche ) def. Katie Larson/Minho Shirai (Fort Madison), 6-2, 6-3

