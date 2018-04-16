Boys soccer
Monday's scores
Bettendorf 2, Burlington 0
Clinton 4, Davenport West 3 (PK)
Today's match
Pleasant Valley at Davenport Central, 7 p.m.
North Scott 4, Davenport North 1
Halftime score -- North Scott 1, Davenport North 0. Goals -- Ben Evitts (NS) from Dallas Groves, 27th minute; Dylan Belk (NS) from Chase Porter, 46th minute; Max Solis (NS) from Travis Doty, 58th minute; Marchel Childe (DN) from Lucas Pettis, 70th minute; Chase Porter (NS) from Groves. Shots -- North 6, North Scott 23. Saves -- North (Donovan Weaver 12); North Scott (Colin Wiersema 3). Corner kicks -- North 1, North Scott 11. Offsides -- North 2, North Scott 7. Fouls -- North 11, North Scott 17.
Team records -- Davenport North 0-6, 0-3; North Scott 5-3, 3-1
Assumption 2, Muscatine 1 (3-1 PK)
Halftime score: Assumption 1, Muscatine 0. Goals -- Trent Fitzpatrick (DA) from Bruce Bitwayiki, 14th minute; Josh Hutton (M) 76th minute. Shots -- Assumption 16, Muscatine 20. Saves -- Assumption (Gaige Ash 19); Muscatine (Kolby Vasquez 5). Corner kicks -- Assumption 1, Muscatine 3. Fouls -- Assumption 15, Muscatine 17. Yellow card -- Assumption 1, Muscatine 1.
Team records -- Assumption 5-3, 3-1; Muscatine 4-4, 2-1
JV -- Assumption 0, Muscatine 0
Girls soccer
Monday's score
Today's matches
Davenport West at North Scott, 6 p.m.
Muscatine at Burlington, 7 p.m.
Davenport North at Assumption, 7 p.m.
Clinton at Pleasant Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Bettendorf 7, United Township 1
Halftime score -- Bettendorf 4, UT 1. Goals -- Alli Whitaker (B) from Tessa Wright; Al. Whitaker (B) from Audrey Whitaker; Mia Griffin (B) from Abbi Stolte; Au. Whitaker (B) from Olivia Lewis; Ryleigh O'Brien, UT; Eleanor Drexler (B) from Olivia Lewis; Al. Whitaker (B) from Mia Griffin; Abby Schafer (B) from Maddie Kussatz. Saves -- Bettendorf (Justine Pearson 3, Olivia Jackson 0); UT (Hannah Mirimanian 9).
Team records -- Bettendorf 5-0; United Township 5-4
Boys tennis
Iowa Class 2A rankings
;Record;Pts;LW
T1.;IC West (15);2-0;263;1
T1.;Linn-Mar (13);4-0;263;2
3.;CR Washington;2-0;207;3
4.;WDM Valley;6-0;187;4
5.;Pleasant Valley;4-0;167;5
6.;Bettendorf;4-1;132;6
7.;Waukee;2-2;101;7
8.;Dowling Catholic;3-0;90;9
9.;Ames;1-1;66;8
10.;Cedar Falls;1-1;34;10
Others receiving votes: Ankeny Centennial 13, Mason City 4, Marshalltown 3, CR Jefferson 3, Johnston 3, Western Dubuque 1, Davenport Central 1, Davenport North 1, IC City High 1
