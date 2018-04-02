Boys soccer
MAC schedule
Monday's scores
Assumption 3, West Liberty 0
Pleasant Valley 2, Dubuque Wahlert 0
Today's matches
Muscatine at Davenport West, 4:30 p.m.
Burlington at Pleasant Valley, 5:30 p.m.
North Scott at Clinton, 7 p.m.
Davenport North at Bettendorf, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday's match
Assumption at Davenport Central, 7:30 p.m.
Assumption 3, West Liberty 0
Halftime score -- Assumption 1, West Liberty 0. Goals -- Trent Fitzpatrick (from Sam Moore), 28th minute; Fitzpatrick (from Moore), 42nd minute; Fitzpatrick (unassisted), 50th minute. Shots -- Assumption 19, West Liberty 5. Saves -- Assumption (Gaige Ash 5); West Liberty (Alfredo Hernandez 6). Corners -- Assumption 6, West Liberty 2.
Team records -- Assumption 1-2; West Liberty 0-2.
JV -- Assumption 1, West Liberty 0
Girls soccer
MAC schedule
Monday's score
Assumption 4, Burlington Notre Dame 0
Today's matches
Bettendorf at Davenport North, 4:30 p.m.
Davenport West at Muscatine, 7 p.m.
North Scott at Clinton, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's match
Assumption at Davenport Central, 5:30 p.m.
Western Big Six
Today's matches
Alleman at Moline, 6 p.m.
Quincy at United Township, 6:30 p.m.
Rock Island at Galesburg, 6 p.m.
Baseball
Alleman 4, Sterling 0
Alleman;000;301;0;--;4;4;0
Sterling;000;000;0;--;0;6;2
WP -- Collin Rogiers (1-0); LP -- Lehman. Two or more hits -- Alleman (Brandon Hird). 2B -- Sterling (Morse, Spencer). 3B -- Alleman (Chase VanDerGinst). RBI -- Alleman (VanDerGinst, Erik Hoffman).
Team records -- Alleman 8-0
Normal Community 7, Moline 6
Normal;002;001;4;--;7;6;2
Moline;030;100;2;--;6;6;2
WP -- Theile. LP -- Hunter DeLaRosa. Two or more hits -- Normal (Schirpke, Kahwaji); Moline (Drew Parks, Aiden Michna). 2B -- Normal (Schirpke). RBI -- Normal (Gilhaus 2, Schirpke, Newberry, Kahwaji, Strubhar, King); Moline (Michna 2, Parks, Nick Drobushevich, Dan Anderson).
Softball
Erie-Prophetstown 20, Princeton 10
E-P;420;219;2;--;20
Princeton;004;231;0;--;10
WP -- Calisa Steel; LP -- Adrienne Snethen. Two or more hits -- EP (Calisa Steel 4, Erica Thulen 4, Dena Johnson 3, Sophia Sullivan); Princeton (Adrienne Snethen). 2B -- EP (Thulen 2, Steel); Princeton (Snethen, Olivia Vergamini). 3B -- EP (Thulen). HR -- EP (Thulen, Jessica Woodworth). RBI -- EP (Thulen 6, Steel 3, Johnson 2, Woodworth 2, Sullivan, Skylar Steimle, Ady Scott); Princeton (Snethen 4, Katie Bauer 2, Vergamini).
Orion 20, Morrison 0
Orion;465;5;--;20;12;1
Morrison;000;0;--;0;2;1
WP -- Jenna Drish; LP -- Emma Peppers. Two or more hits -- Orion (Grace Kerker 3, Genessa Anderson 3, Tori Werkheiser). 2B -- Orion (Werkheiser, Kerker, Lilly Bergstrom). HR -- Orion (Marly Lillibridge). Two or more RBI -- Orion (Lillibridge 3, Werkheiser, Kerker, Bergstrom)
Team records -- Orion 2-3
Boys golf
Monticello 180, Northeast 200
at Plum River Golf Course
Medalist -- Justin Recker (Monticello) 43
Monticello -- Recker 43, Bo Kramer 44, Nash Sutterman 45, Kegan Arduser 49
Northeast -- Alijah Dopson 46, Michael Mulholland 49, Cole Lee 51, Cameron Isbell 54
Girls golf
Wilton 223, Durant 266
at Wahkonsa Golf and Country Club
Medalist -- Annabel Grings (Wilton) 53
Wilton -- Grings 53, Eleney Owens 55, Taylor Garvin 56, Riley Hammann 59
Durant -- Emily Huston 62, Sierra Gregoire 63, Ellie Olson 66, Bella Rockow 75
Monticello 191, Northeast 206
at Plum River Golf Course
Medalist -- Lauren Ries (Monticello) 41
Monticello -- Ries 41, Durcilla Kramer 48, Lily Lambert 51, Marissa McNally 51
Northeast -- Jacey House 47, Morgan Hines 48, Christian Jacobsen 54, Caelan Machande 57
Boys tennis
Muscatine 6, Fort Madison 3
Singles -- Sam Avery (FM) def. Trayton Fuegen (M) 6-0, 6-3; Austin Krueger (FM) def. Drew Wester (M) 6-2, 6-1; Samuel Wieskamp (M) def. Jason Thurman (FM) 6-4, 6-4; Luke Zobel (M) def. Blake Feuerhammer (FM) 6-2, 6-0; Ethan Heth (M) def. Vasin Thurman (FM) 7-6 (7-1), 7-5; James Solt (M) def. Gage Hind (FM) 6-1, 6-3
Doubles -- Avery/Krueger (FM) def. Fuegen/Wester (M) 6-4, 6-2; Wieskamp/Zobel (M) def. Jason Thurman/Vasin Thurman (FM) 4-6, 7-6 (7-4); Heth/Solt (M) def. Feuerhammer/Hind (FM) 6-3, 6-2
