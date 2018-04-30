Girls golf
BHS Girls Invitational
At Flint Hills Golf Course, Burlington, Iowa
Team results -- 1. Washington 320, 2. Pleasant Valley 373, 3. Bettendorf 377, 4. Muscatine, 381, 5. Burlington 382, 6. Assumption 401, 7. Mount Pleasant 415, 8. Davenport North 426, 9. Keokuk 434, 10. Davenport West 439, 11. Fairfield 461
Top 10 individuals -- T1. Sarah Nacos (Washington) 75, T1. Kiki Guo (Washington) 75, 3. Elizabeth Francis (Burlington) 81, 4. Olivia Leinart (Assumption) 82, T5. Paige Miller (Muscatine) 84, T5. Megan Strabala (Washington) 84, 7. Anna Nacos (Washington) 86, 8. Ceely Patramanis (PV) 89, T9. Ingrid Hofmann (PV) 89, T9. Allison Volgel (Washington) 89
Pleasant Valley -- Patramanis 88, Hoffman 89, Erin Douglas 96, Destini Recasner 100
Bettendorf -- Natalie Stine 91, Kelley Lent 94, Madison Wischmann 95, Gracie Hart 97
Assumption -- Leinart 82, Gabby Berthel 100, Clemence Guyot 108, Grace Frommelt 111
Davenport North -- Mareena Ray 94, Shelby Fick 108, Lindsey Broders 110, Katelyn Bruce 114
Davenport West -- Austyn Strong 101, Megan Weisrock 110, Hannah Nicely 112, Franki Manuel 116
Muscatine -- Miller 84, Ragan Carey 97, Ellie Howard 98, Sarah McKillip 102
Wilton 213, Iowa City Regina 210
Medalist -- Eleney Owens (Wilton) 45
Wilton -- Eleney Owens 45, Annabel Grings 50, Tatum Oveson 61, Taylor Garvin 57
WaMaC East Divisional Meet
at Manchester Golf Club, par 36
Team results -- 1. Anamosa 201, 2. Central DeWitt 203, 3. Maquoketa 209, 4. Western Dubuque 215, 5. Solon 223, 6. Beckman 227, 7. West Delaware 237
Medalist -- Kara Hunt (Anamosa) 40
Central DeWitt -- Kara Duffy 47, Audrey McAleer 50, Emily Swanson 53, Alyssa Eden 53
Maquoketa -- Taylor Thede 50, Karysa Carson 53, Gabby Ehrig 54, Carlene Paul 55
Baseball
Alleman 11, UTHS 1
UTHS;100;000;—;1
Alleman;120;044;—;11
WP -- Rogiers. LP -- Kottmer. Two or more hits -- Alleman, Hird 3, Hoffman 2. 2B -- UT, Runkle; Alleman, Hird, Hoffman, Rogiers, McFarland, Barrett. RBIs – UT, Runkle; Alleman, Hoffman, Rogiers 2, Hird, Coleman, McFarland, Barrett, Trondson
Moline 8, Normal West 6
Moline;302;102;0;--;8;9;1
Normal West;400;200;0;--;6;6;0
Devon Breiholz, Ben Monroe (4). Kafer, Lewis (5), Roth (6). WP -- Ben Monroe. LP -- Lewis. Two or more hits -- Moline, Nick Drobushevich, Eric Maffie; Normal, Hardt. 2B -- Moline, Nick Drobushevich, Eric Maffie; Normal, Shook, Smith. 3B -- Normal, Kafer. HR -- Normal, Hardt. RBI -- Moline, Eric Maffie 3, Dan Anderson 2, Michael Connor, Nick Drobushevich; Normal, Hardt 4
Softball
Erie-Prophetstown 6, Kewanee 3
Erie-Prophetstown;301;010;1;--;6;11;2
Kewanee;000;000;3;--;3;5;3
WP -- Calisa Steel. LP -- Rylee Cooper. Two or more hits -- EP, Calisa Steel, Jessica Woodworth, Ady Scott; Kew, Josie DeBord. 2B -- EP, Jessica Woodworth, Erica Thulen; Kew, Mackenzie Mirocha, Emma Lafollette. 3B -- Kew, Josie DeBord. RBI -- EP, Skylar Steimle 2, Olivia-Hope Toppert, Jessica Woodworth, Ady Scott; Kew, Mackenzie Mirocha, Josie DeBord, Lily DeBord
Boys tennis
Class 2A rankings
Team;Rec;Pts;LW
1. Iowa City West (25);10-0;277;2
2. Linn-Mar (2);11-1;247;1
3. WDM Valley;9-0;208;3
4. Pleasant Valley (1);8-0;182;5
5. CR Washington;7-2;178;4
6. Waukee;7-2;128;7
7. Bettendorf;8-2;125;6
8. Dowling Catholic;6-3;71;8
9. Ankeny Centennial;7-1;60;9
10. Ames;5-3;38;10
Others receiving votes: Cedar Falls 15, Western Dubuque 5, CR Jefferson 4, Indianola 1, Mason City 1
Geneseo 5, Princeton 0
Singles -- Mason Miller (Gen) def. Jayden Pinter 6-2, 6-1; Griffen Tracey (Gen) def. Mason Goodrum 6-1, 6-1
Doubles -- Brandon Gallagher/Mick Haverland (Gen) def. Nolan Frank/Ryan Frank 6-4, 6-2; Ben Ford/Dylan Hart (Gen) def. Ryne Muehlschlegel/Cole Adams 2-6, 6-1, 7-5; Patrick Turpin/Luke Chaney (Gen) def. Nolan Scott/Austin Phillips 6-2, 6-3
Boys track and field
Highland Meet
Team results -- 1. Mid-Prairie 142, 2. Tipton 140, 3. Tie, Louisa-Muscatine, Keokuk, 71, 5. WACO 59, 6. Lone Tree 50, 7. Highland 30, 8. Danville 22
Discus -- 1. Zack Lasek (High) 131-05, 2. Casey Shalla (Lone) 129-02, 3. Drake Fox (Dan) 111-04
Shot put -- 1. Connor Heinz (Keo) 43-08.50, 2. Casey Shalla (Lone) 42-05.50, 3. Zack Lasek (High) 42-01.00
Long jump -- 1. Quinten Mesick (Tip) 19-05.50, 2. Braylon Martinez (Keo) 19-04.50, 3. TyJai Mueller (Keo) 19-01.75
High jump -- 1. Kyle Miller (M-P) 6-00.00, 2. TyJai Mueller (Keo) 5-10.00, 3. Andrew Stewart (Tip) 5-10.00
800 sprint medley -- 1. WACO (Diers, Kissell, Battle, Collins) 1:41.34, 2. Mid-Prairie 1:41.72, 3. Keokuk 1:45.43
3200 run -- 1. Ben Ellis (Tip) 11:22.95, 2. Andrew Olseen (Tip) 11:32.02, 3. David Fleming (M-P) 11:45.74
3200 relay -- 1. Tipton (Deerberg, Shumake, Pelzer, Wallick) 8:50.83, 2. Lone Tree 8:54.96, 3. Mid-Prairie 8:58.73
440 shuttle hurdle relay -- 1. Tipton (Zell, Butler, Elijah, Bierman) 1:04.38, 2. WACO 1:07.29, 3. Louisa-Muscatine 1:08.80
100 dash -- 1. Terrhyn Jacoby (M-R) 11.21, 2. Brock Jeambey (L-M) 11.41, 3. Cary Schaefer (M-P) 11.45
Distance medley -- 1. Keokuk (McWilliams, Logsdon, Finch, Heinz) 4:07.66, 2. Louisa-Muscatine 4:08.11, 3. Highland 4:11.87
400 dash -- 1. Quinten Mesick (Tip) 55.83, 2. Elijah McGohan (WACO), 3. Anthony Potratz (Keo) 58.43
800 relay -- 1. Mid-Prairie (Miller, Boyse, Schmidt, Rath) 1:37.38, 2. Louisa-Muscatine 1:42.59, 3. Highland 1:42.97
110 hurdles -- 1. Paden Zell (Tip) 15.36, 2. Frank Bierman (Tip) 15.78, 3. Chase Kruse (L-M) 16.21
800 run -- 1. Peyton Miller (M-P) 2:08.33, 2. Trent Pelzer (Tip) 2:10.13, 3. Grant Boyse (M-P) 2:10.14
200 dash -- 1. Cary Schaefer (M-P) 23.13, 2. Brock Jeambey (L-M) 23.27, 3. Terrhyn Jacoby (M-P) 23.53
400 hurdles -- 1. Colton Horak (WACO) 59.92, 2. Brock Smith (Lone) 1:00.85, 3. Chase Kruse (L-M) 1:02.01
1600 run -- 1. Zach Pettit (M-P) 4:46.58, 2. Marshal Teets (M-P) 4:48.98, 3. Caleb Shumaker (Tip) 4:50.16
400 relay -- 1. Mid-Prairie (Ganibegovic, Schaefer, Miller, Jacoby) 46.13, 2. Keokuk 47.51, 3. Tipton 49.27
1600 relay -- 1. Tipton (Deerberg, Stewart, Wallick, Mesick) 3:41.04, 2. Mid-Prairie 3:46.96, 3. WACO 3:52.56
Girls track and field
Highland Meet
Team results -- 1. Tipton 113, 2. Keokuk 105, 3. Mid-Prairie 101, 4. Danville 79, 5. Highland 70, 6. Louisa-Muscatine 50, 7. Lone Tree 38, 8. WACO 23
Discus -- 1. Jamie Kofron (Tip) 115-09, 2. Tori Boyse (M-P) 96-09, 3. Elizabeth Bierman (Tip) 93-03
Shot put -- 1. Jamie Kofron (Tip) 40-11.00, 2. Allison Ryan (Tip) 33-08.25, 3. Tori Boyse (M-P) 32-05.50
Long jump -- 1. Emily Yahnke (High) 17-02.00, 2. Kylee Sanders (L-M) 15-06.25, 3. Amber Swart (M-P) 15-03.50
High jump -- 1. Miracle Ailes (Keo) 5-06.00, 2. Bailey Harmston (High) 4-10.00, 3. Catarina Osborn (L-M) 4-06.00
800 sprint medley -- 1. Danville (Grothe, Eisenmann, Bauer, Pfadenhauer) 1:57.03, 2. Keokuk 1:58.27, 3. Highland 2:02.31
3000 run -- 1. Anna Hostetler (M-P) 12:16.57, 2. Marie Hostetler (M-P) 12:16.64, 3. Natalie Patterson (Lone) 12:40.31
3200 relay -- 1. Mid-Priarie (Cavanagh, Brase, Jones, Fleming) 11:34.00, 2. Highland 12:10.59, 3. Danville 13:08.25
400 shuttle hurdle relay -- 1. Lone Tree (Jacque, Simonsen, Johnson, Feldman) 1:14.21, 2. Keokuk 1:15.32, 3. Tipton 1:15.42
100 dash -- 1. Ya'Mia Ailes-Primes (Keo) 12.25, 2. Emily Yahnke (High) 12.60, 3. Lindsey Campbell (Keo) 13.03
Distance Medley -- 1. Tipton (Hermsen, Bierman, Daniel, Smith) 4:43.58, 2. Louisa-Muscatine 4:46.43, 3. Highland 5:07.91
400 dash -- 1. Alyssa Pfadenhauer (Dan) 1:02.64, 2. Grace Grothe (Dan) 1:04.98, 3. Alyssa Elijah (Tip) 1:05.35
800 relay -- 1. Keokuk (Moorer, Campbell, Ailes, Ailes-Primes) 1:51.99, 2. Mid-Prairie 1:53.10, 3. Highland 1:55.56
100 hurdles -- 1. Lillia Tate (Keo) 16.30, 2. Megan Giesler (Keo) 16.57, 3. Emily Feldman (Lone) 17.04
800 run -- 1. Kate Cavanagh (M-P) 2:41.26, 2. Amanda Smith (Tip) 2:42.31, 3. Ana Fleming (M-P) 2:44.94
200 dash -- 1. Ya'Mia Ailes-Primes (Keo) 25.71, 2. Alyssa Pfadenhauer (Dan) 26.28, 3. Tamera Moorer (Keo) 27.94
400 hurdles -- 1. Hailey Sanders (L-M) 1:11.25, 2. Kitty Conway (M-P) 1:15.51, 3. Megan Giesler (Keo) 1:16.18
1500 run -- 1. Amanda Smith (Tip) 5:45.24, 2. Kallie Wallick (Tip) 5:48.31, 3. Taylor Sublette (High) 5:55.08
400 relay -- 1. Keokuk (Campbell, Tate, Ailes, Ailes-Primes) 51.73, 2. Danville 52.78, 3. Highland 52.82
1600 relay -- 1. Tipton (Elijah, Kamberling, Bierman, Daniel) 4:22.77, 2. Louisa-Muscatine 4:25.68, 3. Mid-Prairie 4:54.58
Boys soccer
MAC leaders (through Sunday)
Goals -- Brennen Lemke, Clinton, 14; Trent Fitzpatrick, Assumption, 13; Dustin Harris, Bettendorf, 10; Bobby Nikolopoulos, Central, 9; Antonio Melendez, Muscatine, 8; Isaac Ward, Pleasant Valley, 7; Dylan Belk, North Scott, 5; Luke Hummel, Central, 5
Assists -- Chase Porter, North Scott, 6; Joey Lantzky, Central, 5; Bobby Nikolopoulos, Central, 5; Jestin Bray, Burlington, 4; Miguel Suarez, Clinton, 4; Luke Hummel, Central, 4; Dallas Groves, North Scott, 4; Sean Finnegan, Pleasant Valley, 4; Anthony Pena, Pleasant Valley, 4; Isaac Ward, Pleasant Valley 4
Points -- Brennen Lemke, Clinton, 30; Trent Fitzpatrick, Assumption, 29; Bobby Nikolopoulos, Central, 23; Dustin Harris, Bettendorf, 22; Isaac Ward, Pleasant Valley, 18; Antonio Melendez, Muscatine, 17; Luke Hummel, Central, 14; Dylan Belk, North Scott, 13; Dallas Groves, North Scott, 12; Sean Finnegan, Pleasant Valley, 12
Goals against average (min. 300 minutes played) -- Grant Aller, Pleasant Valley, .356; Micah Poole, Bettendorf, .910; Max Wiemann, Burlington, 1.495; Colin Wiersema, North Scott, 1.682; Gaige Ash, Assumption, 2.083; Kobe Vasquez, Muscatine, 2.194; Dalton Carstens, West, 2.387; Brady Malone, Clinton, 2.667; Ben Krogman, Central, 2.667; Donovan Weaver, North, 3.846
Save percentage (min. 300 minutes played) -- Max Wiemann, Burlington, .875; Grant Aller, Pleasant Valley, .875; Dalton Carstens, West, .821; Gaige Ash, Assumption, .803; Micah Poole, Bettendorf, .784; Donovan Weaver, North, .742; Brady Malone, Clinton, .726; Ben Krogman, Central, .687; Kobe Vasquez, Muscatine, .673; Colin Wiersema, North Scott, .667
Girls soccer
Orion-Sherrard 4, Princeton 1
Halftime score -- Orion-Sherrard 1, Princeton 0. Goals -- O-S, Karsyn McCunn (Lydia Clarke), 33rd minute; McCunn, 52nd minute; Clarke (Kayla James), 62nd minute; Clarke (McCunn), 72nd minute. Princeton, Corinne Peterson (Lydia Smallwood), 63rd minute. Shots on goal -- Orion-Sherrard 11, Princeton 3. Saves -- O-S, Mary Mount 1; Princeton, Angie Turpen 5. Corner kicks -- O-S 3, Princeton 1.
Record -- Orion-Sherrard 15-3
MAC leaders (through Sunday)
Goals -- Trinity Christie, Muscatine, 13; Logan Ziegler, Burlington, 12; Bailey Wiemann, Burlington, 12; Molly Gervase, Assumption, 8; Raelynn Deleon, Muscatine, 8; Emily Murphy, Burlington, 8; Carly King, Assumption, 7; Eleanor Drexler, Bettendorf, 6
Assists -- Emily Murphy, Burlington, 13; Logan Ziegler, Burlington, 10; Bailey Wiemann, Burlington 7; Lindsay Wardlow, North, 6; Olivia Lewis, Bettendorf, 5; Rory Donahue, Pleasant Valley, 5; Alli Whitaker, Bettendorf, 4; Trinity Christy, Muscatine, 4
Points -- Logan Ziegler, Burlington, 34; Bailey Wiemann, Burlington, 31; Trinity Christy, Muscatine, 30; Emily Murphy, Burlington, 27; Molly Gervase, Assumption, 19; Raelynn Deleon, Muscatine, 18; Lindsay Wardlow, North, 16; Carly King, Assumption, 15; Rory Donahue, Pleasant Valley, 15
Goals against average (min. 300 minutes played) -- Jenna Ruccolo, Pleasant Valley, .121; Anna Vonderhaar, Assumption, .162; Heather Hoeger, North Scott, .982; Justine Pearson, Bettendorf, 1.361; Aerianna Trowers, North, 1.556; Gracie Brossart, Muscatine, 1.758; Kayla Glasgow, Burlington, 1.969; Grace Nelson, Central, 2.588; Haley Brown, Central, 2.971; Haley Burken, Clinton, 3.500
Save percentage (min. 300 minutes played) -- Jenna Ruccolo, Pleasant Valley, .968; Aerianna Trowers, North, .863; Heather Hoeger, North Scott, .857; Anna Vonderhaar, Assumption, .833; Gracie Brossart, Muscatine, .800; Haley Burken, Clinton, .785; Tori Dierikx, West, .779; Kayla Glasgow, Burlington, .754; Justine Pearson, Bettendorf, .735; Grace Nelson, Central, .725
