Baseball
MAC standings
;;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
North Scott;;0;0;4;0
Burlington;;0;0;2;0
Davenport West;;0;0;3;1
Assumption;;0;0;4;2
Pleasant Valley;;0;0;4;2
Clinton;;0;0;2;1
Davenport North;;0;0;1;1
Davenport Central;;0;0;1;2
Bettendorf;;0;0;1;3
Muscatine;;0;0;0;0
Today's games
Clinton at Davenport Central (non-conference), 7 p.m.
Fairfield at Burlington (DH), 5 p.m.
Iowa City Liberty vs. Assumption at Moline, 7 p.m.
Girls soccer
IGHSAU regional pairings
Class 3A region 6
Wednesday's games
Indianola at Ankeny, 6 p.m.
Davenport Central at Muscatine, 6 p.m.
Monday, June 4
Regional final at Ankeny, 6 p.m.
Class 3A region 7
Wednesday's games
Dubuque Senior at Linn-Mar, 6 p.m.
Davenport North at Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 7 p.m.
Monday, June 4
Regional final at Kingston Stadium, Cedar Rapids, 6 p.m.
Class 3A region 8
Wednesday's games
Clinton at Pleasant Valley, 6 p.m.
Dubuque Hempstead at Bettendorf, 6 p.m.
Monday, June 4
Regional final, 6 p.m.
Class 2A region 8
Today's games
Central DeWitt at North Scott, 6 p.m.
Burlington at Burlington Notre Dame, 6 p.m.
Monday, June 4
Regional final, 6 p.m.
Class 1A region 8
Today's games
Northeast at Bellevue Marquette, 5 p.m.
Wapello at Assumption, 6 p.m.
Columbus Junction at Holy Trinity, 6 p.m.
Mediapolis at West Liberty, 6 p.m.
Friday's games
Northeast/Bellevue Marquette winner vs. Wapello/Assumption winner, 6 p.m.
Mediapolis/West Liberty winner vs. Columbus Junction/Holy Trinity winner, 6 p.m.
Monday, June 4
Regional final, 6 p.m.
Softball
MAC standings
;;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Burlington;;0;0;4;0
Assumption;;0;0;3;0
North Scott;;0;0;3;1
Davenport West;;0;0;1;1
Muscatine;;0;0;1;1
Pleasant Valley;;0;0;1;1
Bettendorf;;0;0;2;2
Davenport Central;;0;0;2;2
Clinton;;0;0;0;1
Davenport North;0;0;0;2
Today's games
North Scott at Davenport Central (DH), 4 p.m.
Bettendorf at Burlington (DH), 5:30 p.m.
Davenport West at Clinton (DH), 5:30 p.m.
Assumption at Muscatine (DH), 5:30 p.m.
Davenport North at Pleasant Valley (DH), 5:30 p.m.
Illinois postseason
Class 2A
Illinois Central College super-sectional
Monday's result
at East Peoria
Rockridge 10, St. Bede 0 (6 innings)
State tournament
Friday's games
at East Peoria
Rockridge vs. Pinckneyville, 3 p.m.
Williamsville vs. Beecher, 5:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Washington sectional
Today's games
Alleman vs. Normal U-High, 4:30 p.m.
Pontiac vs. Washington, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday's game
Sectional final, 11 a.m.
Class 4A
Pekin sectional
Today's games
Rock Island vs. Bradley-Bourbonnais, 4:30 p.m.
Belleville East at Edwardsville, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday's game
Sectional final, 11 a.m.
Rockridge 10, Peru St. Bede 0
St. Bede;000;000;--;0;0;2
Rockridge;302;023;--;10;9;2
Abbie May and Ally Borkowski; Grace Preston and Sarah Bisland. WP -- Preston (14-3); LP -- May (13-4). Two or more hits -- RR (Abby Redlinger 3, Bisland). 2B -- RR (Redlinger 2, Hailee Dehner); HR -- RR (Amelia Thomas, Preston, Redlinger). RBI -- RR (Redlinger 4, Thomas 2, Dehner 2, Addison Riley, Preston).
Team records -- St. Bede 18-8 (final); Rockridge 27-5
Dyersville Beckman 9, Northeast 7
Beckman;440;100;0;--;9;9;2
Northeast;101;500;0;--;7;9;4
WP – Sydney Steffen . LP – Alyssa Pessman. Two or more hits – Beckman (Haley Legrand 3, Heather Boeckenstedt, Steffen); Northeast (Neveah Hildebrandt, Bree Mangelson, Natalie Spooner). 2B – Beckman (Legrand); Northeast (Hildebrandt, Makenna McDonald, Spooner, Claire Abbott). RBI – Beckman (Legrand 3, Jadyn Welling 2, Keeley Schmitt, Maddison Welling, Abby Hoefler); Northeast (Abbott 2, Casidy Dondiego, Spooner).
