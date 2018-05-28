Baseball

MAC standings

;;Conf;Overall

;;W;L;W;L

North Scott;;0;0;4;0

Burlington;;0;0;2;0

Davenport West;;0;0;3;1

Assumption;;0;0;4;2

Pleasant Valley;;0;0;4;2

Clinton;;0;0;2;1

Davenport North;;0;0;1;1

Davenport Central;;0;0;1;2

Bettendorf;;0;0;1;3

Muscatine;;0;0;0;0

Today's games

Clinton at Davenport Central (non-conference), 7 p.m.

Fairfield at Burlington (DH), 5 p.m.

Iowa City Liberty vs. Assumption at Moline, 7 p.m.

Girls soccer

IGHSAU regional pairings

Class 3A region 6

Wednesday's games

Indianola at Ankeny, 6 p.m.

Davenport Central at Muscatine, 6 p.m.

Monday, June 4

Regional final at Ankeny, 6 p.m.

Class 3A region 7

Wednesday's games

Dubuque Senior at Linn-Mar, 6 p.m.

Davenport North at Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 7 p.m.

Monday, June 4

Regional final at Kingston Stadium, Cedar Rapids, 6 p.m.

Class 3A region 8

Wednesday's games

Clinton at Pleasant Valley, 6 p.m.

Dubuque Hempstead at Bettendorf, 6 p.m.

Monday, June 4

Regional final, 6 p.m.

Class 2A region 8

Today's games

Central DeWitt at North Scott, 6 p.m.

Burlington at Burlington Notre Dame, 6 p.m.

Monday, June 4

Regional final, 6 p.m.

Class 1A region 8

Today's games

Northeast at Bellevue Marquette, 5 p.m.

Wapello at Assumption, 6 p.m.

Columbus Junction at Holy Trinity, 6 p.m.

Mediapolis at West Liberty, 6 p.m.

Friday's games

Northeast/Bellevue Marquette winner vs. Wapello/Assumption winner, 6 p.m.

Mediapolis/West Liberty winner vs. Columbus Junction/Holy Trinity winner, 6 p.m.

Monday, June 4

Regional final, 6 p.m.

Softball

MAC standings

;;Conf;Overall

;;W;L;W;L

Burlington;;0;0;4;0

Assumption;;0;0;3;0

North Scott;;0;0;3;1

Davenport West;;0;0;1;1

Muscatine;;0;0;1;1

Pleasant Valley;;0;0;1;1

Bettendorf;;0;0;2;2

Davenport Central;;0;0;2;2

Clinton;;0;0;0;1

Davenport North;0;0;0;2

Today's games

North Scott at Davenport Central (DH), 4 p.m.

Bettendorf at Burlington (DH), 5:30 p.m.

Davenport West at Clinton (DH), 5:30 p.m.

Assumption at Muscatine (DH), 5:30 p.m.

Davenport North at Pleasant Valley (DH), 5:30 p.m.

Illinois postseason

Class 2A

Illinois Central College super-sectional

Monday's result

at East Peoria

Rockridge 10, St. Bede 0 (6 innings)

State tournament

Friday's games

at East Peoria

Rockridge vs. Pinckneyville, 3 p.m.

Williamsville vs. Beecher, 5:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Washington sectional

Today's games

Alleman vs. Normal U-High, 4:30 p.m.

Pontiac vs. Washington, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday's game

Sectional final, 11 a.m.

Class 4A

Pekin sectional

Today's games

Rock Island vs. Bradley-Bourbonnais, 4:30 p.m.

Belleville East at Edwardsville, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday's game

Sectional final, 11 a.m.

Rockridge 10, Peru St. Bede 0

St. Bede;000;000;--;0;0;2

Rockridge;302;023;--;10;9;2

Abbie May and Ally Borkowski; Grace Preston and Sarah Bisland. WP -- Preston (14-3); LP -- May (13-4). Two or more hits -- RR (Abby Redlinger 3, Bisland). 2B -- RR (Redlinger 2, Hailee Dehner); HR -- RR (Amelia Thomas, Preston, Redlinger). RBI -- RR (Redlinger 4, Thomas 2, Dehner 2, Addison Riley, Preston).

Team records -- St. Bede 18-8 (final); Rockridge 27-5

Dyersville Beckman 9, Northeast 7

Beckman;440;100;0;--;9;9;2

Northeast;101;500;0;--;7;9;4

WP – Sydney Steffen . LP – Alyssa Pessman. Two or more hits – Beckman (Haley Legrand 3, Heather Boeckenstedt, Steffen); Northeast (Neveah Hildebrandt, Bree Mangelson, Natalie Spooner). 2B – Beckman (Legrand); Northeast (Hildebrandt, Makenna McDonald, Spooner, Claire Abbott). RBI – Beckman (Legrand 3, Jadyn Welling 2, Keeley Schmitt, Maddison Welling, Abby Hoefler); Northeast (Abbott 2, Casidy Dondiego, Spooner).

