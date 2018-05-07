Baseball
Moline 9, Geneseo 0
Moline;003;033;0;--;9;13;0
Geneseo;000;000;0;--;0;4;1
WP -- Ben Monroe. LP -- Johnson. Two or more hits -- Moline, Brody Harding 3, Aiden Michna 2, Scott Ehlers 2; Geneseo, Wise 2. 2B -- Moline, Jake Parks, Aiden Michna. 3B -- Moline, Nick Drobushevich, Eric Maffie. RBI -- Moline, Maffie 3, Drobushevich 2, Harding, Michna, Ehlers.
Hall 15, Alleman 3
Hall;103;443;--;15;10;1
Alleman;111;000;--;3;5;8
WP -- DeAngelo. LP -- Hoffman. Two or more hits -- Hall, Rybarczyk 2, McDonald 2, DeAngelo 2, Rybarczyk 2; Alleman, Hird 2. 2B -- Hall, Rybarczyk, Rybarczyk, Stefaniak; Alleman, VanDerGinst. 3B -- Hall, Rybarczyk; Alleman, Hird. RBI -- Hall, McDonald 2, DeAngelo 2, Mautino 2, Rybarczyk, Vanaman, Rybarczyk; Alleman, Mattecheck, VanDerGinst, Barrett.
Rock Island 10, Thornton Fractional North 3
Rock Island;405;001;0;--;10;11;2
T.F. North;003;000;0;--;3;3;4
WP -- Khyri White. LP -- Richarson. Two or more hits -- Rock Island, Nick Roessler 2, Clayton Thomas 2, Aaron Voss 2. RBI -- Rock Island, Roessler 3, Thomas 2, Bryce Trask 2.
Records -- Rock Island 14-12, Thornton Fractional North 9-18
Softball
Mercer County 10-19, Galva 0-1
First game
Mercer County;126;10;--;10;7;0
Galva;000;00;--;0;3;5
WP -- Hagens. LP -- Olsen. Two or more hits -- Mercer County, Heath. 2B -- Mercer County, Oary, Harrison, Hagens, Heath. RBI -- Mercer County, Finch 2, Heath 2, Kirkhove, Oary, Harrison, Hagens.
Second game
Mercer County;006;11(11);--;18;21;3
Galva;010;000;--;1;5;3
WP -- Hagens. LP -- Smith. Two or more hits -- Mercer County, Hagens 5, Harrison 3, Kirkhove 3, Heath 3, Oary 2, Larson 2, Blaser 2. 2B -- Mercer County, Oary, Harrison, Hagens, Heath. HR -- Mercer County -- Harrison, Hagens, Kirkhove. RBI -- Mercer County, Harrison 5, Kirkhove 3, Oary 2, Hagens 2, Miller, Larson, Blaser, Heath.
Moline 8-2, Normal Community 5-10
First game
Moline;014;021;00;--;8;8;2
Normal Community;000;003;2X;--;5;12;3
WP -- Kaci Shickel. LP -- Shelbi Westfall. Two or more hits -- Moline, Sydney Jensen 4, Kiya Ritchie 2; Normal Community, Kaci Shickel 3, Ashley Klinzing 2, Logan Morstatter 2, Addi Boundy 2. 2B -- Moline, Jensen; Normal Community, Shickel, Ella Fletcher. HR -- Moline, Ritchie; Normal Community, Jessica Laughlin. RBI -- Moline, Ritchie 4, Jensen 2; Normal Community, Laughlin 2, Ashley Klinzing, Boundy.
Second game
Moline;000;200;0;--;2;7;2
Normal Community;310;006;X;--;10;9;1
WP -- Mackenzie Leonard. LP -- Kayla Depoorter. Two or more hits -- Moline, Nichole Nash 2; Normal Community, Reece Johnson 3, Josi Grove 2. 2B -- Normal Community, Johnson. 3B -- Normal Community, Grove. HR -- Normal Community, White. RBI -- Moline, Nichole Nash; Normal Community, Johnson 4, White 3, Leonard.
Girls golf
MAC championship
at Kewanee Dunes Golf Course
Team scores -- 1. Muscatine 373; 2. Bettendorf 380; 3. Pleasant Valley 408; 4. Assumption 409; 5. North Scott 429; 6. West 437; 7. Central 456; 8. Clinton 462; 9. Burlington 482
Top ten individuals -- 1. Paige Miller (Muscatine) 82; 2. Madison Wischmann (Bettendorf) 89; T3. Olivia Leinart (Assumption) 90; T3. Ellie Howard (Muscatine) 90; 5. Sarah McKillip (Muscatine) 92; 6. Madeline Patramanis (PV) 93; 7. Natalie Stine (Bettendorf) 96; T8. Gabby Berthel (Assumption) 97; T8. Kelley Lent (Bettendorf) 97; T8. Whitney Ockerman (North Scott) 97
Assumption -- Leinart 90, Berthel 97, Grace Frommelt 106, Clemence Guyot 116
Bettendorf -- Wischmann 89, Stine 96, Lent 97, Parker Knight 98
Burlington -- Cassandra Taylor 107, Elizabeth Francis 109, Kylee Rock 125, Alyssa Little 141
Central -- Olivia Tobin 110, Aubrey Verdon 112, Mary Meder 116, Isabelle Kern 118
Clinton -- Megan Gandrup 112, Haley Dash 113, Heather Dash 118, Annelise Dickinson 119
Muscatine -- Miller 82, Howard 90, McKillip 92, Ragan Carey 109
North Scott -- Ockerman 97, Grace Bjustrom 103, Avery Woods 103, Isabelle Farmer 126
Pleasant Valley -- Madeline Patramanis 93, Destini Recasner 103, Ceely Patramanis 104, Erin Douglas 108
West -- Austyn Strong 100, Leah Anderson 107, Grace James 111, Megan Weisrock 119
North -- Mareena Ray 104, Lindsey Broders 109, Shelby Fick 118
Wilton 190, West Liberty 222
Medalist -- Taylor Garvin (Wilton) 44
Wilton -- Garvin 44, Annabel Grings 47, Eleney Owens 48, Riley Hammann 51, Tatum Oveson 51
West Liberty -- Morgan Peterson 52, Marrissa McMichael 54, Bella Runge 57, Lundsey Laughlin 59, Emily Bierman 60
Girls soccer
Assumption 1, Pleasant Valley 0
Halftime score -- Assumption 0, Pleasant Valley 0. Shots -- Assumption 10, Pleasant Valley 3. Saves -- Assumption (Anna Vonderhaar) 0, Pleasant Valley (Jennifer Ruccolo) 6. Corner kicks -- Assumption 3, Pleasant Valley 1. Offsides -- Assumption 1, Pleasant Valley 0. Fouls -- Assumption 5, Pleasant Valley 10.
Records -- Assumption 7-1, 6-0; Pleasant Valley 9-2, 6-1
Marquette 4, Anamosa 1
Halftime score -- Marquette 2, Anamosa 0. Goals -- Lizzy Parker (unassisted) 4th minute; Holly Kremer (from Parker) 6th minute; McKenna Hingtgen (from Parker) 60th minute; Parker (from Hingtgen) 75th minute. Saves -- Marquette (Juliana Penniston) 14. Shots -- Marquette 17. Corner kicks -- Marquette 4.
Orion Sherrard 1, United Township 0
Halftime score -- Orion Sherrard 1, United Township 0. Goals -- Lily Moen (from Karsyn McCunn) 28th minute. Shots -- Orion Sherrard 13, United Township 18. Saves -- Orion Sherrard (Mary Mount) 18, United Township (Hannah Mirimanian) 10. Corner kicks -- Orion Sherrard 1, United Township 6. Fouls -- Orion Sherrard 8, United Township 5.
Records -- Orion Sherrard 19-3
Boys tennis
Iowa Class 2A coaches poll
TEAM;REC;PTS;LW
1. IC West (20);14-0;227;1
2. Linn-Mar (1);14-1;203;2
3. Pleasant Valley (2);9-0;167;4
4. WDM Valley;10-1;162;3
5. CR Washington;9-2;141;5
6. Waukee;8-3;107;6
7. Bettendorf;9-2;98;7
8. Dowling Catholic;7-4;56;8
T9. Ankeny Centennial;7-2;45;9
T9. Ames;7-3;45;10
Others receiving votes: Cedar Falls 6, Western Dubuque 4, CR Jefferson 2, Indianola 2
Girls tennis
MAC championship
Day 1 team scores -- 1. Pleasant Valley 18, 2. Clinton 13, 3. Assumption 12.5, 4. Bettendorf 5, 5. Tie, Central, West, Muscatine 2.5, 8. Tie, Burlington, North 2. 10. North Scott 1
Singles
No. 1 bracket
Monday's results
First round -- Kayla Cornett (North) def. Meghan Nahnybida (West) 6-2, 6-2; Emily Bloomer (Burlington) def. Lauren Sitz (Central) 2-6, 6-4, 10-7
Quarterfinals -- Lily Feldman (PV) def. Kayla Cornett 6-0, 6-0; Sydney Johnson (Assumption) def. Lydia Kennedy (Bettendorf) 6-3, 6-0; Elli Cahill (Muscatine) def. Georia Nissen (North Scott) 6-4, 6-0; Kiersten Housenga (Clinton) def. Emily Bloomer (Burlington) 6-1, 6-3
Semifinals -- Feldman (PV) def. Johnson (Assumption) 6-0, 6-0; Housenga (Clinton) def. Cahill (Muscatine) 6-0, 6-1
Today's matches
Third place -- Johnson (Assumption) vs. Cahille(Muscatine)
Championship -- Feldman (PV) vs. Housenga (Clinton)
No. 2 bracket
Monday's results
First round -- Abby McKay (North Scott) def. Breelyn McMahon (West) 7-5, 5-7, 10-7; Emma Maynard (Muscatine) def. Lauren Janecek (North) 7-5, 6-0
Quarterfinals -- Roshni Penmatch (PV) def. McKay (North Scott) 6-2, 6-1; Kaitlynn Green (Clinton) def. Lily Chen (Central) 6-1, 6-0; Lauren Dilulio (Assumption) def. Grace Breuer (Burlington) 6-4, 6-2; Maynard (Muscatine) def. Mya Christensen 4-6, 6-1, 10-7
Semifinals -- Pennmatcha (PV) def. Green (Clinton) 6-0, 6-0; Dilulio (Assumption) def. Maynard (Muscatine) 6-2, 6-1
Today's Matches
Third place -- Green (Clinton) vs. Maynard (Muscatine)
Championship -- Pennmatcha (PV) vs. Dilulio (Assumption)
No. 3 bracket
Monday's results
First round -- Rachel Mason (Burlington) def. Jordyn Driscoll 6-0, 6-3; Jessica Irving (North Scott) def. Alyssa Doran (North) 3-6, 6-5, 10-8
Quarterfinals -- Kayla Nutt (PV) def. Mason (Burlington) 6-1, 6-0; Dena Pyevich (Bettendorf) def. Alexis Huntley (Central) 6-1, 6-0; Caroline Bush (Assumption) def. Meghan Custis (Muscatine) 6-1, 6-0; Kaylee Camp (Clinton) def. Irving (North Scott) 6-1, 6-0
Semifinals -- Nutt (PV) def. Pyevich 6-1, 6-0; Bush (Assumption) def. Camp (Clinton) 6-3, 6-2
Today's matches
Third place -- Pyevich (Bettendorf) vs. Camp (Clinton)
Championship -- Nutt (PV) vs. Bush (Assumption)
No. 4 bracket
Monday's results
First round -- Maggie Golderman (Assumption) def. Halle Nelson (North Scott) 7-6, 6-1; Alex Sichterman (Muscatine) def. Tavia Young (North) 6-2, 6-2
Quarterfinals -- Sophia Picchiotti (PV) def. Golderman (Assumption) 6-1, 6-1; Molley Marsengill (Central) def. Emily Ratermann (West) 6-3, 6-4; Abby Harinton (Bettendorf) def. Mallory Pohren (Burlington) 3-6, 6-3, 10-6; Lacy Pickney (Clinton) def. Sichterman (Muscatine) 6-2, 6-2
Semifinals -- Picchoitti (PV) def. Marsengeill (Central) 6-0, 6-1; Pickney (Clinton) def. Harrington (Bettendorf) 6-1, 6-0
Today's matches
Third place -- Marsengill (Central) vs. Harrington (Bettendorf)
Championship -- Picchiotti (PV) vs. Pickney (Clinton)
No. 5 bracket
Monday's results
First round -- Abby Wittkamp (Burlington) def. Sabrina Doran (North) 6-2, 6-1; Peyton Niebuhr (Central) def. Lauren Youngers (North Scott) 7-5, 6-2
Quarterfinals -- Aabha Joshi (PV) def. Wittkamp (Burlington) 6-0, 6-2; Sydney Stout (Bettendorf) def. Cassidy Schaeffer 6-4, 4-6, 11-9; MacKinzie Lange (Clinton) def. Marie Engler (Muscatine) 6-1, 6-4; Julia Thomas (Assumption) def. Niebuhr (Central) 6-2, 6-0
Semifinals -- Joshi (PV) def. Stout (Bettendorf) 6-2, 6-2; Thomas (Assumption) def. Lange (Clinton) 6-3, 6-2
Today's matches
Third place -- Stout (Bettendorf) vs. Lange (Clinton)
Championship -- Joshi (PV) vs. Thomas (Assumption)
No. 6 bracket
Monday's results
First round -- Elise Finn (Muscatine) def. Kailey Johnson (Central) 6-3, 6-3; Emma Janecek (North) def. Hallie Todd (Burlington) 6-3, 7-5
Quarterfinals --Amanda Drobot (PV) def. Finn (Muscatine) 6-0, 6-1; Alex Solbrig (West) def. Josie Ontiveros (Bettendorf) 6-0, 6-2; Catherine Hutchinson (Assumption) def. Alexis Yaddof (North Scott) 6-1, 6-1; Kylie Housenga (Clinton) def. Janecek (North) 6-2, 6-3
Semifinals -- Drobot (PV) def. Solbrig (West) 6-0, 6-0; Housenga (Clinton) def. Hutchinson (Assumption) 6-4, 6-2
Today's matches
Third place -- Solbrig (West) vs. Huchinson (Assumption)
Championship -- Drobot (PV) vs. Housenga (Clinton)
Doubles
No. 1 bracket
Monday's results
First round -- Bloomer/Breuer (Burlington) def. Nissen/Irving (North Scott) 6-2, 6-7, 10-8; Sitz/Chen (Central) def. Nahnybida/Ratermann (West) 6-1, 4-6, 10-4
Quarterfinals -- Feldman/Nutt (PV) def. Bloomer/Breuer (Burlington) 6-0, 6-0; Kennedy/Christensen (Bettendorf) def. Cahill/Maynard (Muscatine) 6-4, 7-5; Ki. Housenga/Green (Clinton) def. Cornett/L. Janecek (North) 6-3, 6-1; Johnson/Bush (Assumption) def. Sitz/Chen (Central) 6-0, 7-5
Semifinals -- Feldman/Nutt (PV) def. Kennedy/Christensen (Bettendorf) 6-0, 6-0; Ki. Housenga/Green (Clinton) def. Johnson/Bush (Assumption) 6-1, 2-6, 10-5
Today's matches
Third place -- Kennedy/Christensen (Bettendorf) vs. Johnson/Bush (Assumption)
Championship -- Feldman/Nutt (PV) vs. Ki. Housenga/Green (Clinton)
No. 2 bracket
Monday's results
First round -- McMahon/Driscoll (West) def. Mason/Pohren (Burlington) 6-4, 6-4; Dilulio/Thomas (Assumption) def. Huntley/Marsengill (Central) 6-1, 6-1
Quarterfinals -- Penmatcha/Joshi (PV) def. McMahon/Driscoll (West) 6-1, 6-0; A. Doran/E. Janecek (North) def. McKay/Nelson (North Scott) 6-4, 6-4; Pyevich/Harrington (Bettendorf) def. Custis/Sichterman (Muscatine) 6-0, 6-2; Dilulio/Thomas (Assumption) def. Camp/Pickney (Clinton) 6-4, 7-5
Semifinals -- Penmatcha/Joshi (PV) def. A. Doran/E. Janecek (North) 6-1, 6-0; Dilulio/Thomas (Assumption) def. Pyevich/Harrington 6-3, 6-0
Today's matches
Third place -- A. Doran/E. Janecek (North) vs. Pyevich/Harrington (Bettendorf)
Championship -- Penmatcha/Joshi (PV) vs. Dilulio/Thomas (Assumption)
No. 3 bracket
Monday's results
First round -- Niebuhr/Johnson (Central) def. Youngers/Yaddof (North Scott) 6-3, 1-6, 10-8; Wittkamp/Todd (Burlington) def. Engler/Finn (Muscatine) 6-8, 6-2, 11-9
Quarterfinals -- Lange/Ky. Housenga (Clinton) def. Niebuhr/Johnson (Central) 6-1, 6-1; Golderman/Hutchinson (Assumption) def. Young/S. Doran (North) 6-2, 6-0; Schaeffer/Solbrig (West) def. Stout/Josie Ontiveros (Bettendorf) 6-2, 6-2; Picciotti/Julia Hillman (PV) def. Wittkamp/Todd (Burlington) 6-8, 6-2, 11-9
Semifinals -- Lange/Ky. Housenga (Clinton) def. Godermann/Hutchinson (Assumption) 6-2, 6-0; Picchiotti/Hillman (PV) def. Schaeffer/Solbrig (West) 6-1, 6-0
Today's matches
Third place -- Goldermann/Hutchinson (Assumption) vs. Schaeffer/Solbrig (West)
Championship -- Lange/Ky. Housenga (Clinton) vs. Picchiotti/Hillman (PV)
