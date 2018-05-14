Boys soccer

MAC standings

;Conf;Overall

;;W;L;W;L

Pleasant Valley;;7;1;10;3

Bettendorf;;6;1;10;2

Davenport Central;;6;2;10;6

Muscatine;;5;2;8;6

Assumption;;5;3;10;7

North Scott;;3;5;6;9

Clinton;;2;5;7;7

Davenport West;;2;6;6;9

Burlington;;1;6;4;6

Davenport North;;1;7;2;11

Monday's result

Clinton at Burlington, 5 p.m.

Today's matches

Assumption at Davenport West, 4:30 p.m.

North Scott at Iowa City Regina, 6:30 p.m.

Davenport North at West Liberty, 6:30 p.m.

Bettendorf at Muscatine, 7 p.m.

Girls soccer

MAC standings

;Conf;Overall

;;W;L;W;L

Assumption;;7;0;10;1

Pleasant Valley;;7;1;10;2

Bettendorf;;6;1;11;2

Muscatine;;4;3;9;4

North Scott;;4;4;9;6

Davenport North;;3;3;9;5

Burlington;;3;4;8;6

Davenport Central;;2;6;3;11

Clinton;;1;7;3;10

Davenport West;;0;8;1;13

Monday's results

Assumption 7, Davenport West 0

Pleasant Valley 1, North Scott 0 (4-3 PK)

Muscatine 2, Davenport Central 1

Bettendorf 7, Clinton 0

Illinois postseason

Class 1A

Quincy Notre Dame sectional

Today's matches

Alleman vs. Quincy Notre Dame, 4 p.m.

Bloomington Central Catholic vs. Pleasant Plains, 6 p.m.

Friday's match

Sectional final, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Orion regional

Today's matches

Peoria Notre Dame vs. Galesburg, 5 p.m.

Orion-Sherrard United vs. Peoria Richwoods, 7 p.m.

Saturday's match

Regional final, 1 p.m.

Sterling regional

Today's matches

Geneseo vs. LaSalle-Peru, 4:30 p.m.

Streator Township vs. Sterling, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday's match

Regional final, 11 a.m.

Class 3A

Pekin regional

Today's match

Normal Community vs. Moline, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday's match

Joliet West vs. Pekin, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday's match

Regional final, 11 a.m.

Joliet Central regional

Wednesday's matches

Bradley-Bourbonnais vs. Joliet Central, 5 p.m.

Minooka vs. United Township, 7 p.m.

Saturday's match

Regional final, 11 a.m.

Halftime score -- PV 0, North Scott 0. Penalty kicks -- PV (Grace Necker, Gretchen Strobbe, Natalie Aller, Rory Donahue); NS (Rylie Rucker, Kamryn Luett, Kaitlynn Ruwe). Shots -- PV 12, NS 15. Saves -- PV (Jenna Ruccolo 7); NS (Heather Hoeger 4). Offsides -- PV 1, NS 1. Corner kicks -- PV 4, NS 7. Fouls -- PV 12, NS 5.

Team records -- Pleasant Valley 10-2, 7-1; North Scott 9-6, 4-4

Baseball

Illinois postseason

Class 1A 

Stark County regional

Monday's games

Galva 4 Stark County 1

Henry-Senachwine 6, Midland 1

Wednesday's game

Galva vs. Ridgewood, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday's game

Henry-Senachwine vs. Putnam County, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday's game

Regional final, 11 a.m.

Morrison regional

Today's game

Morrison vs. Milledgeville, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday's games

Morrison/Milledgeville winner vs. Sterling Newman, 4:30 p.m.

Eastland vs. Polo, 7 p.m.

Saturday's game

Regional final, 10 a.m.

Class 2A

Oregon regional

Wednesday's game

West Carroll vs. Oregon, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday's game

Winnebago vs. St. Edward, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday's game

Regional final, 10 a.m.

Alleman regional

Monday's game

Annawan-Wethersfield 3, Riverdale 1

Wednesday's game

Annawan-Wethersfield vs. Alleman, 5 p.m.

Thursday's game

Mendota vs. Erie-Prophetstown, 5 p.m.

Saturday's game

Regional final, 11 a.m.

Princeton regional

Monday's game

Kewanee 9, Bureau Valley 3

Wednesday's game

Kewanee vs. Hall, 4 p.m.

Thursday's game

Princeton vs. St. Bede, 4 p.m.

Saturday's game

Regional final, 1 p.m.

Byron regional

Monday's game

Warren 10, Pecatonica 5

Wednesday's games

Warren vs. Byron, 4:30 p.m.

Fulton vs. North Boone, 7 p.m.

Saturday's game

Regional final, 11 a.m.

Orion regional

Monday's game

Sherrard 8, Monmouth United 2

Wednesday's games

Sherrard vs. Orion, 4:30 p.m.

Mercer County vs. Rockridge, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday's game

Regional final, 11 a.m.

Sherrard 8, United 2

United;000;020;0;—;2;5;4

Sherrard;003;113;x;—;8;8;1

Leffler, Jenks (6) and Cheline. Yeater, Olson (5) and McWhorter. Two or more hits — United, Turnquist; Sherrard, Yeater, Olson. 2B — Sherrard, Jackson, Olson. HR — Sherrard, Olson. RBI — United, Leffler, Johnson; Sherrard, Olson 2, Slattery 2, Hatlestad 2, Yeater.

Sterling 12, Rock Island 11

Sterling;182;001;0;--;12;8;1

Rock Island;523;010;0;--;11;11;6

WP -- Morse. LP -- James. Two or more hits -- Sterling, Alston 3; Rock Island, Thomas, Hampsey. 2B -- Sterling, Alston, Sullivan; Rock Island, Allison, Spurgetis, Esposito. RBI -- Sterling, Hoy 2; Rock Island, Spurgetis 2, Esposito 2, Hampsey 2.

Records -- Sterling 18-9, Rock Island 15-15

Rock Island 4, Sterling 3

Sterling;100002;0;--;3;9;2

Rock Island;000;031;x;--;4;9;2

WP -- White. LP -- Padilla. Two or more hits -- Sterling, T.Willman 3, Escalante; Rock Island, Thomas, Boeye, Lampkin. 2B -- Sterling, Morse, T.Willman, Wolf. 

Softball

Illinois postseason

Class 1A

Putnam County regional

Monday's game

Midland at Lowpoint-Washburn, 4:30 p.m.

Today's game

Midland/Lowpoint-Washburn winner vs. Putnam County, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday's game

Ridgewood vs. Henry-Senachwine, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday's game

Regional final, 11 a.m.

Williamsfield regional

Today's games

Princeville vs. Galva, 4:30 p.m.

Williamsfield vs. Stark County, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday's game

Regional final, 11 a.m.

Lena-Winslow regional

Today's game

Morrison at Aquin, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday's games

Morrison/Aquin winner vs. Eastland, 4:30 p.m.

Lena-Winslow vs. Pearl City, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday's game

Regional final, 11 a.m.

Class 2A

Rockridge regional

Monday's game

Monmouth United 10, Monmouth-Roseville 0

Today's games

Monmouth United vs. Rockridge, 4:30 p.m.

Tremont vs. Mercer County, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday's game

Regional final, 11 a.m.

Wethersfield regional

Monday's game

Kewanee 17, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 7

Today's game

Kewanee vs. Elmwood-Brimfield, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday's game

Annawan-Wethersfield vs. Knoxville, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday's game

Regional final, 11 a.m.

Oregon regional

Monday's game

Winnebago 9, Oregon 5

Today's game

Winnebago vs. Sterling Newman, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday's game

Fulton vs. Stockton, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday's game

Regional final, 11 a.m.

Riverdale regional

Today's games

Riverdale vs. Orion, 4:30 p.m.

St. Bede vs. Sherrard, 6:30 p.m.

Friday's game

Regional final, 4:30 p.m.

Mendota regional

Monday's game

Princeton 4, Bureau Valley 3

Today's game

Princeton vs. Mendota, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday's game

Erie-Prophetstown vs. Hall, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday's game

Regional final, 11 a.m.

Byron regional

Today's games

Byron vs. North Boone, 4:30 p.m.

West Carroll vs. Rockford Lutheran, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday's game

Regional final, 11 a.m.

Boys tennis

Iowa Class 2A Poll

1. Iowa City West;15-0;230;1

2. Linn-Mar;15-1;206;2

3. Pleasant Valley;9-1;169;3

4. WDM Valley;11-1;150;4

5. Cedar Rapids Washington;10-2;147;5

6. Waukee ;8-3;111;6

7. Bettendorf;10-1;98;7

8. Ankeny Centennial;8-2;51;T9

9. Dowling Catholic;7-4;50;8

10. Ames;7-3;35;T9

Others receiving votes: Cedar Falls 11, Western Dubuque 3, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 2, Indianola 1, Dubuque Senior 1.

Girls golf

Class 1A, Region 5A

At Marengo Golf Course

Team scores -- 1. Iowa Valley 367; 2. Calamus Wheatland 413; 3. Durant 446; 4. North Mahaska 460; 5. BGM 465; 6. Highland 507; 7. Iowa Mennonite 529; 8. Lone Tree 533

Top individuals -- 1. Caleigh Smith (IV) 87; T2. Kyla Gehring (IV), Brooke Davis (IV) 93; 4. Emma Krutsinger (IV) 94; 5. Isabelle Kerr (CW) 98; 6. Sarah Garland (CW) 99; 7. Taylor Smith (IV) 103; 8. Krya Alexander (IV) 104

Class 2A, Region 4B

At Heritage Oaks Country Club

Team scores -- 1. Williamsburg 381; 2. Mid-Prairie 385; 3. Iowa City Regina 402; 4. Louisa Muscatine 419; 5. Mediapolis 437; 6. Van Buren 443; 7. Central Lee 444; 8. Wapello 531

Top individuals -- 1. Paige Slaubaugh (MP) 82; 2. Ruthie Jahn (Mediapolis) 85; 3. Karly Burkland (Will) 93; 4. Ellie Vanlandschoot (ICR) 94; 5. Olivia Howell (LM) 95; 6. Kayte Jacoby (Will) 96; 7. Katie Montorss (Will) 96; 8. Abby Tindall (Will) 96

Class 1A, Region 4B

At Wyoming

Team scores -- 1. Edgewood-Colesburg 417; 2. Maquoketa Valley 424; 3. Easton Valley 438; 4. Midland 535

Top individuals -- 1. Maddy Streicher (ED-CO) 90; 2. Kelly Winter (MV) 91; 3. Madi Fleming (CC) 96; 4. Miriam Blackmore (CC) 97; T5. Gabby Cruise (CC), Nicole Zeimet (EV) 101; 7. Faith Hunt (MV) 104; 8. Lexi Ihde (ED-CO) 106

Easton Valley -- Zeimet 101, McNeil 108, Josie Christof 114, Delaney Bormann 115

Midland -- Anna Roseland 110, Nicole Guenther 134, Alyssa Streets 141, Shianne Rockwell 150

Class 2A, Region 5B

At Valley Oaks, Clinton

Team scores -- 1. Monticello 389; 2. Camanche 397; 3. Tipton 406; T4. West Branch, Wilton 414; T6. North Cedar, Northeast 421; 8. Bellevue 455

Top individuals -- 1. Lauren Ries (M) 85; 2. Hannah Nissen (C) 96; 3. Aleah Rocha (WB) 97; T4. Annabel Grings (WI), Jordan Smith (C), Jacey House (NE) 98; T7. Alli Nash (T), Maddie Cornelius (NC) 99

Camanche -- Nissen 96, Smith 98, Cameron Drury 101, Skylar Jess 102

Tipton -- Nash 99, Britney Ford 101, Ali Anderson 102, Addy Duwe 104

Wilton -- Grings 98, Eleney Owens 102, Taylor Garvin 102, Tatum Oveson 112

North Cedar -- Cornelius 99, Parker Stout 106, Lydia Esbaum 108, Rachel Hart 108

Northeast -- House 98, Ciera Krogman 104, Christian Jacobsen 108, Morgan Hines 111

Bellevue -- Sierra Nemmers 108, Makinlee Roeder 109, Paige Deppe 109, Audrey Wedeking 129

 

