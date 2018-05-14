Boys soccer
MAC standings
;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Pleasant Valley;;7;1;10;3
Bettendorf;;6;1;10;2
Davenport Central;;6;2;10;6
Muscatine;;5;2;8;6
Assumption;;5;3;10;7
North Scott;;3;5;6;9
Clinton;;2;5;7;7
Davenport West;;2;6;6;9
Burlington;;1;6;4;6
Davenport North;;1;7;2;11
Monday's result
Clinton at Burlington, 5 p.m.
Today's matches
Assumption at Davenport West, 4:30 p.m.
North Scott at Iowa City Regina, 6:30 p.m.
Davenport North at West Liberty, 6:30 p.m.
Bettendorf at Muscatine, 7 p.m.
Girls soccer
MAC standings
;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Assumption;;7;0;10;1
Pleasant Valley;;7;1;10;2
Bettendorf;;6;1;11;2
Muscatine;;4;3;9;4
North Scott;;4;4;9;6
Davenport North;;3;3;9;5
Burlington;;3;4;8;6
Davenport Central;;2;6;3;11
Clinton;;1;7;3;10
Davenport West;;0;8;1;13
Monday's results
Assumption 7, Davenport West 0
Pleasant Valley 1, North Scott 0 (4-3 PK)
Muscatine 2, Davenport Central 1
Bettendorf 7, Clinton 0
Illinois postseason
Class 1A
Quincy Notre Dame sectional
Today's matches
Alleman vs. Quincy Notre Dame, 4 p.m.
Bloomington Central Catholic vs. Pleasant Plains, 6 p.m.
Friday's match
Sectional final, 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Orion regional
Today's matches
Peoria Notre Dame vs. Galesburg, 5 p.m.
Orion-Sherrard United vs. Peoria Richwoods, 7 p.m.
Saturday's match
Regional final, 1 p.m.
Sterling regional
Today's matches
Geneseo vs. LaSalle-Peru, 4:30 p.m.
Streator Township vs. Sterling, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday's match
Regional final, 11 a.m.
Class 3A
Pekin regional
Today's match
Normal Community vs. Moline, 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday's match
Joliet West vs. Pekin, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday's match
Regional final, 11 a.m.
Joliet Central regional
Wednesday's matches
Bradley-Bourbonnais vs. Joliet Central, 5 p.m.
Minooka vs. United Township, 7 p.m.
Saturday's match
Regional final, 11 a.m.
Pleasant Valley 1, North Scott 0 (4-3 PK)
Halftime score -- PV 0, North Scott 0. Penalty kicks -- PV (Grace Necker, Gretchen Strobbe, Natalie Aller, Rory Donahue); NS (Rylie Rucker, Kamryn Luett, Kaitlynn Ruwe). Shots -- PV 12, NS 15. Saves -- PV (Jenna Ruccolo 7); NS (Heather Hoeger 4). Offsides -- PV 1, NS 1. Corner kicks -- PV 4, NS 7. Fouls -- PV 12, NS 5.
Team records -- Pleasant Valley 10-2, 7-1; North Scott 9-6, 4-4
Baseball
Illinois postseason
Class 1A
Stark County regional
Monday's games
Galva 4 Stark County 1
Henry-Senachwine 6, Midland 1
Wednesday's game
Galva vs. Ridgewood, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday's game
Henry-Senachwine vs. Putnam County, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday's game
Regional final, 11 a.m.
Morrison regional
Today's game
Morrison vs. Milledgeville, 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday's games
Morrison/Milledgeville winner vs. Sterling Newman, 4:30 p.m.
Eastland vs. Polo, 7 p.m.
Saturday's game
Regional final, 10 a.m.
Class 2A
Oregon regional
Wednesday's game
West Carroll vs. Oregon, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday's game
Winnebago vs. St. Edward, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday's game
Regional final, 10 a.m.
Alleman regional
Monday's game
Annawan-Wethersfield 3, Riverdale 1
Wednesday's game
Annawan-Wethersfield vs. Alleman, 5 p.m.
Thursday's game
Mendota vs. Erie-Prophetstown, 5 p.m.
Saturday's game
Regional final, 11 a.m.
Princeton regional
Monday's game
Kewanee 9, Bureau Valley 3
Wednesday's game
Kewanee vs. Hall, 4 p.m.
Thursday's game
Princeton vs. St. Bede, 4 p.m.
Saturday's game
Regional final, 1 p.m.
Byron regional
Monday's game
Warren 10, Pecatonica 5
Wednesday's games
Warren vs. Byron, 4:30 p.m.
Fulton vs. North Boone, 7 p.m.
Saturday's game
Regional final, 11 a.m.
Orion regional
Monday's game
Sherrard 8, Monmouth United 2
Wednesday's games
Sherrard vs. Orion, 4:30 p.m.
Mercer County vs. Rockridge, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday's game
Regional final, 11 a.m.
Sherrard 8, United 2
United;000;020;0;—;2;5;4
Sherrard;003;113;x;—;8;8;1
Leffler, Jenks (6) and Cheline. Yeater, Olson (5) and McWhorter. Two or more hits — United, Turnquist; Sherrard, Yeater, Olson. 2B — Sherrard, Jackson, Olson. HR — Sherrard, Olson. RBI — United, Leffler, Johnson; Sherrard, Olson 2, Slattery 2, Hatlestad 2, Yeater.
Sterling 12, Rock Island 11
Sterling;182;001;0;--;12;8;1
Rock Island;523;010;0;--;11;11;6
WP -- Morse. LP -- James. Two or more hits -- Sterling, Alston 3; Rock Island, Thomas, Hampsey. 2B -- Sterling, Alston, Sullivan; Rock Island, Allison, Spurgetis, Esposito. RBI -- Sterling, Hoy 2; Rock Island, Spurgetis 2, Esposito 2, Hampsey 2.
Records -- Sterling 18-9, Rock Island 15-15
Rock Island 4, Sterling 3
Sterling;100002;0;--;3;9;2
Rock Island;000;031;x;--;4;9;2
WP -- White. LP -- Padilla. Two or more hits -- Sterling, T.Willman 3, Escalante; Rock Island, Thomas, Boeye, Lampkin. 2B -- Sterling, Morse, T.Willman, Wolf.
Softball
Illinois postseason
Class 1A
Putnam County regional
Monday's game
Midland at Lowpoint-Washburn, 4:30 p.m.
Today's game
Midland/Lowpoint-Washburn winner vs. Putnam County, 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday's game
Ridgewood vs. Henry-Senachwine, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday's game
Regional final, 11 a.m.
Williamsfield regional
Today's games
Princeville vs. Galva, 4:30 p.m.
Williamsfield vs. Stark County, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday's game
Regional final, 11 a.m.
Lena-Winslow regional
Today's game
Morrison at Aquin, 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday's games
Morrison/Aquin winner vs. Eastland, 4:30 p.m.
Lena-Winslow vs. Pearl City, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday's game
Regional final, 11 a.m.
Class 2A
Rockridge regional
Monday's game
Monmouth United 10, Monmouth-Roseville 0
Today's games
Monmouth United vs. Rockridge, 4:30 p.m.
Tremont vs. Mercer County, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday's game
Regional final, 11 a.m.
Wethersfield regional
Monday's game
Kewanee 17, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 7
Today's game
Kewanee vs. Elmwood-Brimfield, 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday's game
Annawan-Wethersfield vs. Knoxville, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday's game
Regional final, 11 a.m.
Oregon regional
Monday's game
Winnebago 9, Oregon 5
Today's game
Winnebago vs. Sterling Newman, 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday's game
Fulton vs. Stockton, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday's game
Regional final, 11 a.m.
Riverdale regional
Today's games
Riverdale vs. Orion, 4:30 p.m.
St. Bede vs. Sherrard, 6:30 p.m.
Friday's game
Regional final, 4:30 p.m.
Mendota regional
Monday's game
Princeton 4, Bureau Valley 3
Today's game
Princeton vs. Mendota, 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday's game
Erie-Prophetstown vs. Hall, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday's game
Regional final, 11 a.m.
Byron regional
Today's games
Byron vs. North Boone, 4:30 p.m.
West Carroll vs. Rockford Lutheran, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday's game
Regional final, 11 a.m.
Boys tennis
Iowa Class 2A Poll
1. Iowa City West;15-0;230;1
2. Linn-Mar;15-1;206;2
3. Pleasant Valley;9-1;169;3
4. WDM Valley;11-1;150;4
5. Cedar Rapids Washington;10-2;147;5
6. Waukee ;8-3;111;6
7. Bettendorf;10-1;98;7
8. Ankeny Centennial;8-2;51;T9
9. Dowling Catholic;7-4;50;8
10. Ames;7-3;35;T9
Others receiving votes: Cedar Falls 11, Western Dubuque 3, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 2, Indianola 1, Dubuque Senior 1.
Girls golf
Class 1A, Region 5A
At Marengo Golf Course
Team scores -- 1. Iowa Valley 367; 2. Calamus Wheatland 413; 3. Durant 446; 4. North Mahaska 460; 5. BGM 465; 6. Highland 507; 7. Iowa Mennonite 529; 8. Lone Tree 533
Top individuals -- 1. Caleigh Smith (IV) 87; T2. Kyla Gehring (IV), Brooke Davis (IV) 93; 4. Emma Krutsinger (IV) 94; 5. Isabelle Kerr (CW) 98; 6. Sarah Garland (CW) 99; 7. Taylor Smith (IV) 103; 8. Krya Alexander (IV) 104
Class 2A, Region 4B
At Heritage Oaks Country Club
Team scores -- 1. Williamsburg 381; 2. Mid-Prairie 385; 3. Iowa City Regina 402; 4. Louisa Muscatine 419; 5. Mediapolis 437; 6. Van Buren 443; 7. Central Lee 444; 8. Wapello 531
Top individuals -- 1. Paige Slaubaugh (MP) 82; 2. Ruthie Jahn (Mediapolis) 85; 3. Karly Burkland (Will) 93; 4. Ellie Vanlandschoot (ICR) 94; 5. Olivia Howell (LM) 95; 6. Kayte Jacoby (Will) 96; 7. Katie Montorss (Will) 96; 8. Abby Tindall (Will) 96
Class 1A, Region 4B
At Wyoming
Team scores -- 1. Edgewood-Colesburg 417; 2. Maquoketa Valley 424; 3. Easton Valley 438; 4. Midland 535
Top individuals -- 1. Maddy Streicher (ED-CO) 90; 2. Kelly Winter (MV) 91; 3. Madi Fleming (CC) 96; 4. Miriam Blackmore (CC) 97; T5. Gabby Cruise (CC), Nicole Zeimet (EV) 101; 7. Faith Hunt (MV) 104; 8. Lexi Ihde (ED-CO) 106
Easton Valley -- Zeimet 101, McNeil 108, Josie Christof 114, Delaney Bormann 115
Midland -- Anna Roseland 110, Nicole Guenther 134, Alyssa Streets 141, Shianne Rockwell 150
Class 2A, Region 5B
At Valley Oaks, Clinton
Team scores -- 1. Monticello 389; 2. Camanche 397; 3. Tipton 406; T4. West Branch, Wilton 414; T6. North Cedar, Northeast 421; 8. Bellevue 455
Top individuals -- 1. Lauren Ries (M) 85; 2. Hannah Nissen (C) 96; 3. Aleah Rocha (WB) 97; T4. Annabel Grings (WI), Jordan Smith (C), Jacey House (NE) 98; T7. Alli Nash (T), Maddie Cornelius (NC) 99
Camanche -- Nissen 96, Smith 98, Cameron Drury 101, Skylar Jess 102
Tipton -- Nash 99, Britney Ford 101, Ali Anderson 102, Addy Duwe 104
Wilton -- Grings 98, Eleney Owens 102, Taylor Garvin 102, Tatum Oveson 112
North Cedar -- Cornelius 99, Parker Stout 106, Lydia Esbaum 108, Rachel Hart 108
Northeast -- House 98, Ciera Krogman 104, Christian Jacobsen 108, Morgan Hines 111
Bellevue -- Sierra Nemmers 108, Makinlee Roeder 109, Paige Deppe 109, Audrey Wedeking 129
