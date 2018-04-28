Boys track and field
Drake Relays
Finals
3,200 relay -- 1. Cedar Rapids Prairie (M. Laue, LaGrange, R. Laue, Jasa) 7:56.84; 2. Ames, 7:58.42; 3. Pekin, 7:59.05; 4. Johnston, 7:59.71; 5. Urbandale, 8:00.26; 13. Davenport West (Wright, Hinton, Anfinson, Dolan) 8:16.96; 16. Pleasant Valley (Sampson, Huhn, Sommer, Pena) 8:24.11
Shuttle hurdle relay -- 1. Cedar Rapids Prairie (Davis, Fuller, Jasa, Parks) 57.24; 2. Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 57.56; 3. Waukee, 57.70; 4. Pella, 59.37
400 hurdles -- 1. Austin West (IC West) 51.96; 2. Nolan Roethler (Waukee) 53.41; 3. Tyson Vander Linden (Lynnville-Sully) 53.79; 4. Will Reemtsma (Dav. Central) 53.83; 5. Will Krapfl (Ames) 54.24; Demari Nicholson (Bettendorf) DQ’d
400 relay -- 1. Cedar Rapids Jefferson (Baugh, Bokoyo, Bolden, Hall) 42.31; 2. Urbandale, 42.69; 3. Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 42.70; 4. Southeast Polk, 43.03; 5. Ames, 43.07
1,600 -- 1. Gable Sieperda (Central Lyon) 4:15.48; 2. Camden Cox (Ankeny Centennial) 4:16.88; 3. Konnor Sommer (PV) 4:18.47; 4. Tom Altier (Johnston) 4:19.36; 5. Andrew Kephart (Decorah) 4:20.88
1,600 relay -- 1. Waukee (Roethler, McCrary, Yeaway, Eaton) 3:18.77; 2. Bettendorf (Smith-Reed, Nicholson, Scott, Porter) 3:19.01; 3. Des Moines Roosevelt, 3:21.36; 4. WDM Valley, 3:23.14; 5. Dubuque Senior, 3:23.33
Prelims (locals only)
Shuttle hurdle relay -- 11. West Liberty (Hartman, Esmoil, Feldman, McMichael) 1:00.65
Tiger Relays
Team results -- 1. Monmouth-Roseville 97, 2. Alleman 96, 3. Sherrard 88, 4. Mercer County 80, 5. Rockridge 79, 6. Kewanee 76, 7. Orion 69, 8. Knoxville 46
100 dash -- 1. Melcon Dejesus (Kew) 11.07, 2. Ian Ausdal (Sherr) 11.08, 3. Seth Sottos (Alle) 11.11
400 dash -- 1. Melcon Dejesus (Kew) 50.20, 2. Wyatt Kellogg (MC) 52.29, 3. Levi Miles (Sherr) 52.74
800 run -- 1. Spencer Smith (Alle) 2:02.03, 2. Riley Dulin (M-R) 2:10.47, 3. Trent Scharpman (Orion) 2:16.94
1600 run -- 1. Caleb Kibling (RR) 4:53.32, 2. Ryan Wegerer (Orion) 5:02.96, 3. Ryan Monson (MC) 5:08.00
3200 run -- 1. Christian Hensley (Knox) 11:01.00, 2. Corey Tegtmeier (Sherr) 11:16.00, 3. Diego Portillo (Alle) 11:34.00
110 hurdles -- 1. Jamonny Skinner (M-R) 15.21, 2. Austin Robinson (MC) 15.37, 3. Gavyn White (Sherr) 18.28
800 relay -- 1. Monmouth-Roseville (Smith, Daniel, Lewis, Burris) 1:34.40, 2. Alleman 1:35.06, 3. Sherrard 1:39.68
1600 relay -- 1. Monmouth-Roseville (Lewis, Smith, Skinner, Dulin) 3:33.58, 2. Alleman 3:38.43, 3. Rockridge 3:39.43
3200 relay -- 1. Alleman (Mickelson, Azar, VavDewalle, Smith) 8:50.00, 2. Rockridge 8:55.00, 3. Orion 9:15.00
800 sprint medley -- 1. Sherrard (Kissner, Caldwell, White, Ausdal) 1:44.45, 2. Rockridge 1:45.26, 3. Orion 1:46.84
High jump -- 1. Eric Sikorski (M-R) 5-08.00, 2. Colton Minch (Sherr) 5-08.00, 3. Jeremiah Israel (Kew) 5-08.00
Pole vault -- 1. Nick Berenger (RR) 10-03.00, 2. Thomas Young (M-R) 9-09.00, 3. Jacob Hanson (Sherr) 9-06.00
Long jump -- 1. Jamonny Skinner (M-R) 23-03.50, 2. Lewis Robinson (Kew) 21-08.25, 3. Killian Ahern (Alle) 21-00.00
Triple jump -- 1. Corneille Logo (Alle) 43-02.50, 2. Jamonny Skinner (M-R) 42-05.50, 3. Lewis Robinson (Kew) 41-02.00
Shot put -- 1. Ghage Lambasio (Knox) 53-00.00, 2. Brenon Wilson (Alle) 46-11.00, 3. Jacob Thomas (M-R) 46-01.00
Discus -- 1. Alex Jaramillo (Alle) 139-10, 2. Jacob Thomas (M-R) 134-08, 3. Jacob Dennison (MC) 133-03.50
400 relay -- 1. Sherrard (Kissner, Ausdal, Miles, Mack) 44.46, 2. Monmouth-Roseville 44.56, 3. Mercer County 46.11
Girls track and field
Drake Relays
Finals
3,200 relay -- 1. Waukee (Campbell, Caraway, Schaffer, Akason) 9:15.60; 2. Iowa City West, 9:18.22; 3. Southeast Polk, 9:23.29; 4. Dowling Catholic, 9:30.72; 5. Johnston, 9:39.28; 12. Pleasant Valley (Riley, Basala, Lafever, Minard) 9:49.62
Shuttle hurdle relay -- 1. Dowling Catholic (Baccile, Odir, Gehrke, Okwaramoi) 1:03.04; 2. Benton Community, 1:05.55; 3. Mount Vernon, 1:06.79; Waukee DQ’d
400 hurdles -- 1. Payton Wensel (Linn-Mar) 1:00.25; 2. Isabel Ingram (Ames) 1:02.90; 3. Janette Schraft (East Mills) 1:03.18; 4. Katie Nimrod (Decorah) 1:03.46; 5. Skyler Shellmyer (Urbandale) 1:04.76; 12. Clare Basala (Pleasant Valley) 1:07.01
400 relay -- 1. Linn-Mar (Northrup, Wensel, Hubler, Bennett) 48.18; 2. Dubuque Wahlert, 48.30; 3. Waukee, 48.75; 4. Benton Community, 48.80; 5. Pleasant Valley (K. Arthofer, Creasy, A. Arthofer, Kirby) 48.96
1,500 -- 1. Ellie Friesen (Crestwood) 4:31.11; 2. Anna Hostetler (Mid-Prairie) 4:32.10; 3. Bailey Nock (Iowa City West) 4:38.32; 4. Janette Schraft (East Mills) 4:42.14; 5. Helen Gould (WDM Valley) 4:43.34
1,600 relay -- 1. Southeast Polk (Hill, Clement, Larkins, Milani) 3:52.09; 2. Assumption (Nelson, Fitzpatrick, Lansing, King) 3:56.18; 3. Waukee, 3:56.71; 4. Dowling Catholic, 3:59.35; 5. Solon, 3:59.63; 6. Pleasant Valley (Wood, A. Arthofer, Creasy, K. Arthofer) 4:02.46
Prelims (locals, top four advances)
Shuttle hurdle relay -- 16. Pleasant Valley (C. Spelhaug, A. Arthofer, Whitfield, E. Spelhaug) 1:11.89
Tiger Relays
Team results -- 1. Alleman 107, 2. Sherrard 97, 3. Monmouth-Roseville 83, 4. Orion 82.50, 5. Mercer County 75, 6. Tie, Kewanee, Knoxville, 60, 8. Rockridge 54.50
100 dash -- 1. Tori Thomas (Alle) 12.49, 2. Danielle Taets (Orion) 12.84, 3. Catelyn Hofmann (MC) 12.88
400 dash -- 1. Danielle Taets (Orion) 1:03.19, 2. Breena Shreeves (Knox) 1:04.00, 3. Arika Hofmann (M-R) 1:05.26
800 run -- 1. Mackenzie Pruett (Knox) 2:37.33, 2. Ella Darrow (Alle) 2:40.40, 3. Faith Catour (Orion) 2:46.00
1600 run -- 1. Alexandra Cajigal (Alle) 6:09.00, 2. Kara Fisher (M-R) 6:16.74, 3. Morgan Dormire (Sherr) 6:16.75
3200 run -- 1. Addie Pulley (Alle) 12:44.00, 2. Lexi Shields (Sherr) 15:01.00, 3. Reese Putnam (M-R) 15:52.00
100 hurdles -- 1. Alexandra Mack (Orion) 15.84, 2. Hannah Jones (Knox) 16.43, 3. Maggie Huston (M-R) 17.12
800 relay -- 1. Alleman (Blunt, Loiz, O'Neal, McKeown) 1:50.97, 2. Rockridge 1:54.56, 3. Mercer County 1:55.19
1600 relay -- 1. Orion (Mack, Bollinger, Taets, Catour) 4:28.43, 2. Sherrard 4:28.60, 3. Alleman 4:38.04
3200 relay -- 1. Monmouth-Roseville (Connell, Copeland, Fisher, Hofmann) 11:03.58, 2. Orion 11:23.00, 3. Sherrard 11:28.00
800 sprint medley -- 1. Mercer County (Coulter, Cuellar, Close, Hofmann) 1:39.34, 2. Alleman 2:05.78, 3. Monmouth-Roseville 2:08.00
High jump -- 1. Kiah O'Neal (Alle) 5-04.00, 2. Iesha Crowe (Kew) 5-00.00, 3. Carley Whitsell (Sherr) 4-10.00
Pole vault -- 1. Caroline Dochterman (Sherr) 9-09.00, 2. Kylie McDonald (Knox) 7-06.00, 3. Jersi Warner (Kew) 7-00.00
Long jump -- 1. Alexandra Mack (Orion) 16-10.50, 2. Tori Thomas (Alle) 16-06.00, 3. Kari Coulter (MC) 15-11.00
Triple jump -- 1. Danielle Taets (Orion) 37-00.00, 2. Molly Welgat (Kew) 32-06.50, 3. Annie Rafferty (Alle) 32-04.50
Shot put -- 1. Riley Huston (M-R) 35-09.00, 2. Brandi Crawley (Sherr) 35-04.50, 3. Ali Van DeHeede (Alle) 33-01.00
Discus -- 1. Ali Van DeHeede (Alle) 131-03, 2. Josie Finch (MC) 108-01, 3. Sarah Sorrell (Sherr) 94-04
400 relay -- 1. Monmouth-Roseville (Maggie Huston, Riley Huston, Holcom, Blaesing) 54.45, 2. Mercer County 54.47, 3. Sherrard 54.63
Baseball
Big 6 standings
Overall;Conference
Moline;18-4;7-1
Galesburg;14-7;6-2
Alleman;20-3;4-2
Rock Island;13-9;4-4
Quincy;7-13;1-7
United Township;1-17;0-6
Saturday's scores
Alleman 4, Moline 1
Moline 2, Alleman 1
Rock Island 4, United Township 2
Rock Island 5, United Township 3
Galesburg 9, Quincy 5
Galesburg 4, Quincy 0
Rock Island 4-5, United Township 2-3
First game
United Township;000;002;0;--;2;4;2
Rock Island;020;011;x;--;4;9;3
Rice, White (6) and Lauterbach. Walker and Manuel. WP -- Rice 4-1. LP -- Walker 1-4. Save -- White (5). Two or more hits -- Rock Island, White, Roessler. 2B -- Rock Island, Roessler 2, White; United Township, Perez. RBI -- Rock Island, Thompson 2; United Township, Perez 2
Second game
United Township;100;101;0;--;3;3;1
Rock Island;110;120;x;--;5;5;9
Hasselroth, White (5) and Lauterbach. Neal, Markin (3) and Manuel. WP -- Hasselroth 3-2. LP -- Neal 0-5. Save -- White (6). Two or more hits -- United Township, Markin. 2B -- United Township, Markin; Rock Island, Voss. RBI -- United Township, Markin, Perez; Rock Island, Thomas
Alleman 4-1, Moline 1-2
First game
Alleman;000;031;0;--;4;5;2
Moline;000;001;0;--;1;4;1
WP -- Mattecheck. LP -- Jordan Benson. Two or more hits -- Alleman, Barret 2. 2B -- Alleman, Barrett, Hird, McFarland, Trondson, VanDerGinst; Moline, Ben Monroe, Drew Parks, Brody Harding. RBI -- Alleman, VanDerGinst, Hoffman, Barrett.
Second game
Alleman;000;100;00;--;1;5;2
Moline;000;000;11;--;2;5;2
WP -- Carter Schierbrock. LP -- Hoffman. Two or more hits -- Alleman, VanDerGinst 2; Moline, Drew Parks 3. 2B -- Alleman, Barrios, Hoffman; Moline, Sam Monroe. HR -- Alleman, VanDerGinst. RBI -- Alleman, VanDerGinst; Moline, Brody Harding, Monroe.
Galva 7-10, Stark County 4-4
First game
Stark County;300;001;0;--;4;4;5
Galva;400;021;X;--;7;7;4
WP -- Payton Browning. Two or more hits -- Galva, Nick Anderson 2, Tanner Klein 2. 2B -- Stark County, Kane Newton; Galva, Anderson, Jerrod Cortes, Mason Kaiser, Ethan Peterson. RBI -- Stark County, Payton Browning, Troy Hippen; Galva, Petersen 2, Klein, Cortes, Anderson, Brayden Collins.
Second game
Stark County;100;030;0;--;4;6;5
Galva;320;041;X;--;10;10;5
WP -- Bryce Lafollett. Two or more hits -- Galva, Mason Kaiser 2, Gunner Spivey 2, Jerrod Cortes 2, Brayden Collins 2. 2B -- Galva, Nick Anderson, Spivey. HR -- Galva, Cortes. RBI -- Stark County, Peyton Browning; Galva, Spivey 2, Cortes 2, Collins 2, Klein 2.
Softball
Big 6 standings
Overall;Conference
Rock Island;18-2;8-0
Alleman;11-5;5-1
United Township;5-7;3-3
Moline;5-12;3-5
Galesburg;9-11;2-6
Quincy;10-13;1-7
Saturday's scores
Rock Island 12, United Township 1 (6 inn.)
Rock Island 12, United Township 1 (5 inn.)
Alleman 11, Moline 1 (5 inn.)
Alleman 13, Moline 3 (5 inn.)
Galesburg 5, Quincy 2
Quincy 6, Galesburg 4
Rock Island 12-12, United Township 1-1
First game
Rock Island;302;007;--;12;10;1
United Township;000;100;--;1;4;4
Peters and Bush. Cline, LaFountaine (6) and LaFountaine. WP -- Peters 10-2. LP -- Cline 3-4. Two or more hits -- Rock Island, Kelley 3, Peters; United Township, Malmstrom; 3B -- Rock Island, Spurgetis. HR -- Rock Island, Harris; United Township, LaFountaine. RBI -- Rock Island, Bush 3, Kelley 2, Harris 2, Michaels; United Township, LaFountaine
Second game
Rock Island;550;02;--;12;14;0
United Township;000;01;--;1;4;3
Stegall and Hantz. LaFountaine, Ducksworth (3) and Lage. WP -- Stegall 8-0. LP -- LaFountaine 1-3. Two or more hits -- Rock Island, Peters 3,Spurgetis 3, Stegall, Kelley. 2B -- Rock Island, Peters, Stegall, Bush, Spurgetis. HR -- Rock Island, Stegall, Bush. RBI -- Rock Island, Stegall 3, Kelley 3, Spurgetis 3, Motley; United Township, DeFrieze
Records -- Rock Island (18-2, 8-0), United Township (5-7, 3-3)
Alleman 11-13, Moline 1-3
First game
Moline;001;00;--;1;3;3
Alleman;802;01;--;11;9;0
Shelbi Westfall, Lindsey Glass (4) and Sydney Jensen; Mattie Buller and Taylor Parker. WP -- Buller. LP -- Westfall. Two or more hits -- Alleman (Alli Ferrari 3, Jessica Pauley 3). 2B -- Moline (Greta Specht, Jensen); Alleman (Noely Baumann, Ferrari). 3B -- Alleman (Baumann). HR -- Alleman (Parker). RBI -- Moline (Specht); Alleman (Pauley 4, Parker 4, Ferrari, Baumann).
Second game
Moline;300;00;--;3;9;2
Alleman;330;7x;--;13;9;1
Kayla DePoorter, Lindsey Glass (2), Shelbi Westfall (4) and Sydney Jensen; Mattie Buller and Taylor Parker. WP -- Buller (9-0); LP -- DePoorter. Two or more hits -- Moline (Becca Barnett, Aubrie Dodd); Alleman (Alli Ferrari 3, Jessica Pauley). 2B -- Moline (Dodd). RBI -- Moline (Nicole Nash 2, Dodd); Alleman (Ferrari 3, Haley DeWitte 2, Madison Steines 2, Parker 2, Courtney Adam 2, Pauley, Bailey Estes).
Team records -- Moline 5-12, 3-5; Alleman 11-5, 5-1
Orion 6, Abingdon 4
Orion;003;021;0;--;6;8;4
Abingdon;100;000;3;--;4;2;1
WP -- Jenna Drish. LP -- Dolphson. Two or more hits -- Orion, Katie Noyd 3, Katie Kratzberg 2, Lena Newman. 2B -- Abingdon, Janssen. RBI -- Orion, Noyd 3.
Girls soccer
Orion-Sherrard United 3, Limestone 1
Halftime score -- O-S 1, Limestone 0. Goals -- Jamie Abbott (OS) 3rd minute; Kayla James (OS) (PK) 50th minute; James (OS) from Lydia Clarke 57th minute; Shelby Sims (L) (PK) 79th minute. Shots -- O-S 10, Limestone 4. Saves -- O-S (Mary Mount 2); Limestone (Kylei Terrell 6). Offsides -- O-S 2, Limestone 2. Corner kicks -- O-S 3, Limestone 0. Fouls -- O-S 6, Limestone 11.
Team records -- Orion-Sherrard United 14-3; Limestone 7-8-1
